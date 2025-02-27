Heat handle Hawks to gain split of two-game series

Tyler Herro in a big bounce-back game produced 24 points and 10 assists as the host Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 131-109 on Wednesday. HT Image

In Miami's previous game a loss at Atlanta on Monday Herro was held to 11 points while shooting 0-for-9 on 3-pointers. He made 4 of 8 attempts from deep on Wednesday.

The Heat also got a season-high 24 points from Duncan Robinson. Davion Mitchell scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Bam Adebayo, who was questionable to play due to a calf injury, added 20 points and nine rebounds.

As a team, Miami made 23 of 42 from 3-point range , including a 5-for-5 effort by Mitchell and a 6-for-13 outing from Robinson.

For the Hawks, Trae Young had 17 points and eight assists 3.5 assists below his NBA-leading average. Dyson Daniels added a team-high 18 points and two steals. He entered the day leading the NBA with a rate of 3.1 steals per game. Caris LeVert also scored 17 points.

Zaccharie Risacher the first overall pick in the last year's draft had 11 points and three assists as Atlanta lost to Miami for the first time in three meetings this season. The teams will conclude the season series on March 27 in Miami.

In the first quarter, Miami shot 61.1 percent, taking a 29-28 lead. Atlanta also shot well .

The Hawks surged ahead in the second quarter before the Heat went on a 13-0 run to go up by eight on a 3-pointer from Robinson. Atlanta came right back, and the score was tied 65-65 at halftime.

The first half featured eight lead changes and nine tie scores. Herro led all first-half scorers with 17 points, and Robinson added 14 points. Atlanta shot 60.0 percent in the first half, including 8-for-16 on 3-point attempts. Miami shot 58.6 percent, including 11-for-19 from deep.

In the third quarter, Miami closed with a 20-6 run, taking a 107-93 lead into the fourth. Mitchell's effort was the key, and Robinson and Mitchell capped the period with 3-pointers.

The Hawks never got closer than 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta lost despite shooting 50.6 percent from the floor for the game, including 12-for-32 from beyond the arc.

