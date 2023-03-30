Here's Steph Curry's simple secret to greatness. Can he achieve another rare 50-40-90 season?

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, is known for his humble nature and putting the team's success before his own. However, there is one personal accolade that he is always striving to achieve every season, and that is a 50-40-90 season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those not in the know, a 50-40-90 season means a player hitting more than 50% of their field-goal attempts, over 40% from 3-point range, and over 90% from the free-throw line. It's a rare feat that only nine NBA players have ever achieved.

Watch Steph's interview with NBC Sports Bayarea here.

Curry has achieved the feat once before, during the 2015-16 season, and he is currently extremely close to achieving it again this year. He's shooting 49.7% from the field, 42.8% from beyond the arc, and 91.1% from the free-throw line.

When asked if he ever thought about achieving a 50-40-90 season, Curry replied, "It's always on my radar, always."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curry's focus is on leading the Warriors to another NBA championship. However, if he were to achieve a 50-40-90 season while doing so, it would be a remarkable personal achievement. In his first 50-40-90 season, he made history by averaging 30.1 points per game, the highest scoring average among all players who have achieved the feat.

Curry's shooting ability is one of the reasons he is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. A 50-40-90 season is a testament to his remarkable talent, but for him, it's just another way of helping his team win.

Also read | Bronny James: Future of NBA or just hype? LeBron's son's prospects in 2024 draft

As the Warriors continue to fine-tune their game for the playoffs, Curry's pursuit of a 50-40-90 season may come to fruition. And who knows, maybe he'll make history again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON