High-flying antics and athletic feats await: Guide to 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Get ready to witness the most exciting and thrilling Slam Dunk Contest of the year! As one of the highlights of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night, this year's contest will be held on February 18 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Basketball enthusiasts from all around the world are looking forward to seeing the high-flying antics of the four new participants who will compete for the championship title.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2023 contestants

The previous year's champion, Obi Toppin, won't be around to defend his title, and the stage is set for a brand new champion.

The participants include-

- Kenyon Martin Jr from the Houston Rockets

- Mac McClung from the Philadelphia 76ers

- Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans

- Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks.

All four players will compete in two rounds of high-flying dunks, and the two players with the highest composite scores will advance to the final round.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2023 judges

Judging the Slam Dunk Contest will be five of the most legendary names in the sport. Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner, and Dominique Wilkins will be the ones to determine the winner of the contest. All of these judges have made significant contributions to the sport, and they are more than qualified to assess the skills and abilities of the participants.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2023 format

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest format (Getty Images via AFP)

The format for the Slam Dunk Contest is simple yet effective. The four participants will each attempt two rounds of dunks, with each dunk being scored from 40 to 50 points. Each player has 90 seconds to attempt the dunk, with a limit of three dunk attempts per round.

The two players with the highest composite scores will advance to the final round, where they will attempt two more dunks, and the player with the highest composite score will be crowned the champion.

In the event of a tie, a one-dunk dunk-off will be held to determine the winner.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest previous winners

Michael Jordan slam dunk

As for the previous champions, the list is long and impressive. Legends like Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, and Kobe Bryant have all won the Slam Dunk Contest. Most recently, Anfernee Simons won the title in 2021, and fans are eager to see who will be crowned the champion this year.

1984 - Larry Nance, Phoenix

1985 - Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1986 - Spud Webb, Atlanta

1987 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1988 - Michael Jordan, Chicago

1989 - Kenny Walker, New York

1990 - Dominique Wilkins

1991 - Atlanta1991 - Dee Brown, Boston

1992 - Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix

1993 - Harold Miner, Miami

1994 - Isaiah Rider, Minnesota

1995 - Harold Miner, Miami

1996 - Brent Barry, LA Clippers

1997 - Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

1998 - No dunk contest

1998 - No dunk contest, NBA lockout

2000 - Vince Carter, Toronto

2001 - Desmond Mason, Seattle

2002 - Jason Richardson, Golden State

2003 - Jason Richardson, Golden State

2004 - Fred Jones, Indiana

2005 - Josh Smith, Atlanta

2006 - Nate Robinson, New York

2007 - Gerald Green, Boston

2008 - Dwight Howard, Orlando

2009 - Nate Robinson, New York

2010 - Nate Robinson, New York

2011 - Blake Griffin, LA Clippers

2012 - Jeremy Evans, Utah

2013 - Terrence Ross, Toronto

2014 - East (Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall)

2015 - Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2016 - Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2017 - Glenn Robinson III, Indiana

2018 - Donovan Mitchell, Utah

2019 - Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City

2020 - Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

2021 - Anfernee Simons, Portland

The Slam Dunk Contest is a must-watch event for basketball fans. With the best dunkers from around the league vying for the championship title, this year's contest is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars for February 18, and get ready for an incredible night of high-flying, gravity-defying dunks.