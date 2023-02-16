Legends of basketball: A look at NBA's youngest MVPs in history

As the NBA All-Star game approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting one of the most highly anticipated trophies of the All-Star weekend - the MVP award or the Most Valued Player. This award goes to the player who excels the most during the game, and over the years, NBA greats have been crowned All-Star MVP.

But which player was the youngest to ever achieve this honour? Let's take a look at some of the youngest All-Star game MVPs in history.

Bob Pettit @ 24

Bob Pettit

At 24 years old, Bob Pettit emerged as one of the NBA's top talents in the 1955-56 season. This was his second year in the league, and the first after his team, the Hawks, moved from Milwaukee to St. Louis. Pettit quickly established himself as one of the league's early superstars, averaging 25.7 points and 16.2 rebounds per game for the Hawks. His outstanding performance earned him the league's first-ever Most Valuable Player award.

Wilt Chamberlain @ 23

At 23, Wilt Chamberlain was already making waves in the NBA, playing for the Philadelphia Warriors in the 1959-60 season. He had a brief stint with the Harlem Globetrotters before joining the league and took the league by storm in his debut year.

Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain won Rookie of the Year, All-Star MVP, and regular-season MVP awards in 1960. He impressed the league with his debut performance of 43 points and 28 rebounds. Despite his individual excellence, Chamberlain's Philadelphia Warriors fell short in the finals, where they lost to Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. It was a sign of things to come, as Chamberlain and Russell would become familiar foes over the course of their careers. Chamberlain finished the season with an impressive 37.6 points and 27 rebounds per game.

Bob McAdoo @ 23

Bob McAdoo was one of the NBA's underrated superstars, despite having one of the most refined games in basketball history. McAdoo's talent was often overlooked as he played for seven different teams during a period when the league was in decline. However, McAdoo's scoring prowess cannot be ignored. He averaged over 30 points per game three times, and his 1973-74 season remains the last time a player averaged at least 30 points and 15 rebounds for an entire season.

He won MVP in his third campaign, averaging 34.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. McAdoo and Dr. Jack Ramsay led the Braves to 49 wins.

Wes Unseld @ 23

Dubbed the "Round Mound of Rebound," Wes Unseld was an MVP in his rookie year, joining only Wilt Chamberlain to earn that distinction. Despite averaging just 13.8 points per game, Unseld's 18.2 rebounds per game (at just 6-foot-7) remains unmatched by any MVP since.

With Unseld's help, the Washington Bullets made it to four Finals appearances, culminating in a championship win and Finals MVP in 1978. Unseld's strategic use of the outlet pass revolutionized the game, making his exceptional rebounding skills even more valuable to his team. Although often underrated, Unseld's accomplishments prove that he was a true NBA legend.

Derrick Rose @ 22

At just 22 years and 191 days old, the young talent from Chicago led the Bulls to a successful 2011 season with 62 wins and the top seed in the East. During this prime era, Rose achieved a career-high of 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game, along with an impressive usage range of 32.2. With 13.1 Win Shares and a league-leading 6.3 Offensive Box Plus Minus, Rose proved to be a valuable asset to the team.

For the first time since Michael Jordan, Rose became the foundation of the franchise. However, his progress was hindered by persistent knee injuries and fatigue caused by Thibodeau's leadership, preventing the Bulls from reaching their full potential.

Kobe Bryant @ 23

Topping the list of the youngest NBA All-Star game MVP winners is the late Kobe Bryant.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant(AFP)

In the 2002 NBA All-Star game, Kobe showed off his spectacular skill set and treated the event like a regular season game. He added 31 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and even threw the ball off the backboard to dunk himself. This was only his fourth appearance in the All-Star game, and he went on to play in every All-Star game until his retirement.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in 2020 sent shockwaves throughout the world.

LeBron James @ 21

LeBron James takes the second spot on the list as the youngest player to ever win the All-Star game MVP award. In 2006, James was only playing in his third NBA season and made his second appearance in the All-Star game.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans.(USA TODAY Sports)

He outclassed some of the all-time greats in the league, adding 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals to his name. After winning his first MVP honors, he never missed an All-Star game, and this year, he will once again captain his All-Star squad.

As the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star game approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned the MVP. Will a young star rise to the occasion and join the ranks of Bryant and James as one of the youngest All-Star game MVP winners? Only time will tell.