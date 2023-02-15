Nikola Jokić might pull off third NBA MVP win in a row. Who can steal his historic chance?

It's that time of year again! Fans all around the world are excited to see the biggest superstars in basketball battle it out in one of the most exciting games of the year: NBA All-Star Game 2023.

The All-Star game is a break from the competitive season and an opportunity for players to relax and enjoy the game. However, the game also comes with a coveted MVP award, given to the player who has the most spectacular performance in the game.

Is Nikola Jokić going to create history?

Denver Nuggets' center, Nikola Jokić, is making headlines as he vies for his third consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Only three players in NBA history have ever won the prestigious award three years in a row: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird.

Despite being an underdog going into the current season, Jokić is proving his worth as a top contender for the award. The Nuggets' recent performances have been exceptional, thanks to the return of Jamal Murray from injury and Aaron Gordon's impressive performance, allowing them to clinch the second-best record in the league.

Meanwhile, Jokić has been nothing short of incredible, averaging a triple-double with 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game.

ESPN Stats and Info even reported that Jokić is the tallest player to average a triple-double this late in an NBA season, making his season a historic one.

Nikola Jokic is only the 5th player in NBA history to record 20+ triple-doubles in a single season.



Oscar Robertson (5 times)

Russell Westbrook (4 times)

Wilt Chamberlain (3 times)

James Harden (1 time)

Nikola Jokic (1 time) pic.twitter.com/4k7Y9vXsYm — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 12, 2023

But can Jokić go on to become the fourth player in NBA history to win the MVP award three times in a row? As of now, the latest Comeon odds have placed Jokić as the second favorite NBA player to win the MVP award this year, just behind Luka Doncic.

Apart from Jokić, here is a look at three top basketeers who could take home the All-Star Game MVP award.

Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) laughs during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center.(USA TODAY Sports)

Luka Doncic has been the talk of the town all season long. He has been carrying the Dallas Mavericks and has put up some incredible performances. The Slovenian superstar is expected to put on a show at the All-Star game and show the world why he is called "Luka Magic. " His fancy moves and incredible skills could easily earn him the All-Star Game MVP award.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center.(Getty Images via AFP)

Joel Embiid is a superstar in every sense of the word. He has been on numerous MVP races throughout his career but is yet to win one. If he can't win the league MVP, he could take home the All-Star Game MVP award. Embiid is having the best season of his career and could easily dominate the All-Star game, making him a top contender for the coveted award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game,(AP)

The "Greek Freak" has won several awards in his career, including the NBA championship, a Finals MVP, two league MVPs, and the All-Star MVP in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to add another award to his impressive resume and win the All-Star Game MVP award again. He is having a monster season this year and could dominate the All-Star game with his exceptional skills.