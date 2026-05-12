HT Exclusive – ‘A result like this comes from years of hard work, not one race’: History-maker Sabastian Sawe to critics

There's a new face with the potential to dominate marathons in future. Just a few weeks back, Sabastian Sawe of Kenya made history, becoming the first man to break the two-hour mark barrier in the London Marathon. The 31-year-old won the World Athletics Platinum Label road race, recording a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. Sawe managed to shave 65 seconds off the previous world record, set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023. With this performance in the London Marathon, Sawe became the first athlete to run a legal sub-two-hour marathon, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge’s timing of one hour, 59 seconds and 41 seconds exhibition performance from 2019.

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the line to win the men's race in London Marathon. (AFP)

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Sawe's achievement also shed light on the super shoe that he wore for the event – the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3. This running gear was worn by Sawe, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha… all three of whom set record-breaking performances in the London Marathon. Assefa surpassed the women’s marathon record, clocking two hours, 15 minutes and 41 seconds, while Kejelcha registered the timing of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 41 seconds.

After achieving the special feat, Sawe finally landed in Kenya last week, and, as expected, a hero's welcome awaited him. He was hugged, cheered and adorned with garlands as he made his way to his local village. Sawe even interacted with the French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, May 11, during the Africa Forward Summit.

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{{^usCountry}} As the dust settles on a remarkable performance, Hindustan Times Digital caught up with the man of the moment. In a wide-ranging conversation, Sawe opened up on the performance and what he makes of the naysayers who continue to put down his running time in the London Marathon, just because of the shoes he was wearing. Excerpts: How does it feel to be the trailblazer and be the first athlete to break the 2-hour mark? Has the enormity of the task dawned upon you, or does it feel like a dream still? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the dust settles on a remarkable performance, Hindustan Times Digital caught up with the man of the moment. In a wide-ranging conversation, Sawe opened up on the performance and what he makes of the naysayers who continue to put down his running time in the London Marathon, just because of the shoes he was wearing. Excerpts: How does it feel to be the trailblazer and be the first athlete to break the 2-hour mark? Has the enormity of the task dawned upon you, or does it feel like a dream still? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It’s something I have dreamed about for a long time, so to achieve it is very special. During the race, the focus is only on the pace and the plan. It’s afterwards that you begin to understand what it means. To break two hours is an amazing moment for me. But it wouldn’t have been possible without all the hard work behind the scenes and the support of the people around me. The documentary Chasing Sub2 captures your journey from training in Kenya to race day in London. What part of this journey was the most defining for you personally? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s something I have dreamed about for a long time, so to achieve it is very special. During the race, the focus is only on the pace and the plan. It’s afterwards that you begin to understand what it means. To break two hours is an amazing moment for me. But it wouldn’t have been possible without all the hard work behind the scenes and the support of the people around me. The documentary Chasing Sub2 captures your journey from training in Kenya to race day in London. What part of this journey was the most defining for you personally? {{/usCountry}}

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The most important part is always the training. That’s where everything is built. The camps in Kenya are tough, but they prepare me mentally and physically. That’s where I can work with my team, focus on small details, stay consistent, and learn to trust the process. It’s what gives me confidence to perform at my best on race day.

There's a lot of chatter about the super shoe you were wearing. Just wanted to know from you how this footwear becomes a game-changer for athletes involved and for our readers. Can you shed light on how light shoes with little to no weight help marathon runners?

It comes down to how the shoe feels when you run. The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 is very light and responsive, and that helps me stay efficient over the distance. In the marathon, small things add up over time. If a running shoe helps me feel comfortable and keep my rhythm, it makes a difference. I wasn’t surprised by how well the shoe performed in London, though, as I’d been part of its testing and development. I got to try it and share feedback on the design and performance. So, I knew adidas had built it specifically for what I needed in a marathon.

Going back to the London Marathon, was there any point you thought that the two-hour mark would be broken by you, or was it a thought that never crossed your mind?

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Going into London, the plan and the goal was always to try to win the race. During the marathon itself, I was not really thinking too much about the final time — I’m focused on execution, the pace, and how my body feels. I knew I had prepared well with the support of my team, and there were moments during the race where everything felt strong. With the level of competition in London, especially athletes like Yomif, and with the good race conditions on the day, the pace stayed very honest from early on. I think all of those factors helped create the possibility for something special – not only a world record but also breaking the two-hour barrier. But throughout the race, I still had to stay patient, disciplined, and focus on following the plan.

Your win has also led many naysayers to downplay your achievement and attribute it to just light shoes. What do you have to say about the critics?

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In sport, there will always be different opinions. My focus just stays on preparation and performance. A result like this comes from years of hard work – not one race. The shoe is definitely part of that, but there are other factors too. It’s the training, the team, and the effort we all put in every day.

There's a lot of chatter about doping in athletics. So, what made you take a few extra tests, and is it a conscious effort on your side to repair the damage to the reputation of marathon running and Kenyan athletics?

For me, it’s about being open and doing things the right way. Competing in a clean sport matters, and the testing is there to support that. Taking part in it is our responsibility as athletes. Beyond that, the focus stays on running.

You have had several injuries and had to move training camps. Is the latest achievement extra special because of the struggles you have endured?

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Yes, it does make it more special. Injuries and setbacks are part of the journey, and they are not always easy. But they teach you patience and resilience. Coming through that and reaching this moment means a lot.

Since the two-hour mark has been broken, what's next for you? Are you now looking to break the 1-hour-50-minute mark?

My aim is the same as it’s always been: keep on improving and stay consistent. In long-distance running, it’s about making little progress over time rather than looking too far ahead. If the work continues and everything comes together, then new possibilities and achievements can come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishesh Roy ...Read More Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan. Read Less

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