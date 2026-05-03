I am one of the victims of Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ahead of her much-anticipated return to the mat after 18 months.

File image wrestler Vinesh Phogat. (PTI)

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The 31-year-old, in a video posted on social media, revealed she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against Singh while highlighting her discomfort in competing at the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament.

The competition will be held from May 10-12 in Nandini Nagar Mahavidhyalaya in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, which is Singh’s home turf. The tournament will open with the men’s freestyle and be followed by Greco Roman (May 11) and women’s events (May 12).

Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in protest in April-May 2023 against Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The protest resulted in a major shake-up in WFI with its administration being handed over to an ad hoc committee before fresh elections were held to keep Singh out.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, is facing charges in a Delhi court on the complaints filed by six adult wrestlers. Another, a minor, withdrew her complaint. In May last year, a Delhi Court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report, closing the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed by the minor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, is facing charges in a Delhi court on the complaints filed by six adult wrestlers. Another, a minor, withdrew her complaint. In May last year, a Delhi Court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report, closing the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed by the minor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I am one of the six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing,” Phogat, a two-time World Championships medallist, said in her video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I am one of the six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing,” Phogat, a two-time World Championships medallist, said in her video. {{/usCountry}}

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The three-time Olympian expressed serious concerns about competing in Gonda, citing safety and pressure on her.

“Imagine if I go to his house and to his college (to participate) where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him. I went there to fight in the competition. In such a difficult situation, we athletes are mentally pressured. Our team and the whole country expect us to do well. I don’t think I will be able to give my 100% there. It is very difficult for a girl to compete in such a situation,” she said.

“Every athlete can relate to this situation. Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation. He says this in front of the whole country. But still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action. If I go to that competition, I will have my team with me. We will also have our well-wishers. If there is any incident with anyone, I want to tell you all that the government will be responsible for it,” Phogat said.

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“Brij Bhushan himself says on camera that he killed a man. Still, he did not get any punishment. So, you can think about his mentality. What can he do? Anything can happen to anyone. I don’t want any privilege or any special treatment for myself. I just want the decision on the mat to be based on the hard work of every athlete. Not by any goon.”

Phogat urged the sporting community and media to be present at the tournament.

“To all the sports fans, media people who have been covering sports for years, for whom sports are still alive in India, I want you all to be present there. And whatever the truth is, it should come to the whole country,” she said.

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The tournament will mark Phogat’s return to the mat after the 2024 Paris Olympics where she was disqualified on the day of her final for being overweight by 100gm. Since then, she has become a mother and elected MLA to the Haryana Assembly.

Phogat will compete in 57kg, up from the 50kg she competed in at the Paris Olympics.

Wrestling federation president Sanjay Singh assured Phogat safety while ruling out a venue change.

“If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal guarantee of that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded. So, there is no chance of any bias,” Sanjay Singh told PTI.

It was learnt that Brij Bhushan is away from Gonda. His family members, when approached, refused to comment on Phogat’s statement.

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