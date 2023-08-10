‘I faked a heart attack…’: WWE legend Ric Flair claims he ‘fell asleep’ in final fight of his career

One of the finest wrestlers ever to feature in WWE, Ric Flair has revealed that he fell asleep during his last bout. The ‘Nature Boy’, in the final fight of his glorious WWE career, paired up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in July last year.

Ric Flair

While speaking on the podcast This Past Weekend, Ric recalled, “I got out there and I felt great and all that and then I realized the anxiety and I made the mistake of saying to one of the guys, ‘I don’t feel good.’ Of course, now they think I’m having a heart attack or… I got light-headed. I actually fell asleep on the apron. I’m standing. [Really?] Oh, yeah. And the guy had to go, ‘Ric! Ric!’ And I woke up and I got back in and then I did something else and I’m laying there and at the end, Manny, my son-in-law, is going, ‘you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.

‘He was handing me the brass knucks to hit Jarrett with, right? So, he put the brass knucks in my hand, ‘you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.’ Boom. But I whacked myself way too early. And then because everybody was panicking, to end it right, I faked like I was having a heart attack just going, ‘ughh,’” Ric Flair added.

Despite falling asleep and suffering some major blows, Ric Flair managed to emerge victorious in the final fight of his career. Ric, at the age of 73, was victim to a suplex and bled during that encounter last year but nothing could prevent him from claiming a memorable win. Ric applied his signature figure-four leglock on Jarrett to win the match. Ric and his tag team partner needed 30 minutes to pick up an emotional victory. Ric’s daughter Charlotte Flair was present at ringside to witness the epic game.

Ric Flair became the first active fighter to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 16-time world champion was also the first person to become a two-time inductee in 2012. Ric had originally retired from WWE in 2008 after an epic match against Shawn Michaels at the WrestleMania 24. But he made a quick return to pro wrestling a year later to fight against Hulk Hogan at the "Hulkamania Let The Battle Begin" event.

