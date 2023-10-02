‘I lost my Asian Games medal to a transgender woman’: Swapna Barman sparks controversy after losing in Heptathlon

Indian athlete Swapna Barman, who had clinched the gold medal in 2018 edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta, sparked a controversy on social media on Monday, the day after she failed to defend her crown in the ongoing Games in Hangzhou, China, alleging that he lost the chance to secure a medal in women's heptathlon to a transgender woman.

India's Swapna Barman in action during the women's heptathlon long jump (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barman was the toast of the nation following her historic gold in Jakarta, but her final shot to glory at the Games this year turned into a nightmare after the struggled with injuries during the event to fall out of reckoning to get a medal for India. The 27-year-old, who boasted of a personal best of 53.55m in javelin throw, one of the two events which she had won in the previous edition of Asiad to clinch gold, managed only a 45.13m throw.

Barman eventually finished fourth in the women's heptathlon event with 5708 points, narrowly missing out on the bronze-medal spot by only four points. The third place was secured by her compatriot Nandini Agasara, who claimed 5712 points in all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after the competition, Barman took to social media to spark a controversy alleging that she was robbed of a medal by a transgender athlete, although she did not name her competitor from the event in her post.

“I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay,” she posted, but later deleted it.

Swapna Barman's deleted post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

China's Nanali Zheng claimed the gold medal after amassing a stunning 6149 points, while Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina took the silver medal with 6056 points.

With her career hurt by a spinal injury, the six-toed Indian athlete had given retirement a hard thought last years but eventually decide at one last shot at glory and hence had arrived in Hanghzou to defend her title. This year she won the Inter-State meet and also bagged a silver medal in the build-up to the Asian Games. She also avoided surgery so as to ensure that she does not miss her training despite a bad back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON