India at Asian Games on Sep 21: Stimac's men up against Bangladesh in must-win tie; Mandhana to lead Women In Blue

India's men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain have been named the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23. The decision to have joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece was confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday. India named its largest contingent ever as a total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in Hangzhou.

India's football teams and cricket side are in action on Thursday at the Asian Games(PTI-ANI)

On Wednesday, India's men's volleyball team defeated South Korea in a five-set thriller to seal the top spot in their group. The Indian volleyball team has outclassed the last edition's silver medallist to enter the knock-out stage of the Asian Games. Team India recorded a 3-2 (25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15) in their final Group C match after defeating Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday. India will either meet Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round at the Asian Games.

On Thursday, the Indian cricket team is set to kickstart their campaign at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian women's team is set to meet Malaysia in the quarterfinals at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. India will miss the services of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is banned for two games. The men's and women's football teams will also be in action on Thursday. In men's football, India will meet Bangladesh which is a must-win game for Igor Stimac's team. India's women's team is scheduled to lock horns with Taipei.

Check out India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 21:

Rowing: Repechage round (6:30 am)

Women's cricket: India vs Malaysia (6:30 am)

Sailing (1st Day): Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (9 am)

Men's football: India vs Bangladesh (1:30 pm)

Women's football: India vs Taipei (5 pm)

