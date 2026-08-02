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India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 01:42:44 IST
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Glasgow, Led by a seven-gold haul in boxing, India climbed to fourth place in the medal standings on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, here on Saturday.

India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings
India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

India have won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals for an overall tally of 39. Australia continue to top the standings with 150 medals .

Following is the medal standings after India's campaign on Saturday:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

======================================

1

Australia

62

38

50

150

2

England

25

40

34

99

3

Canada

18

19

21

58

4

India

13

17

9

39

5

Scotland

12

8

17

37

6

Nigeria

10

6

5

21

7

New Zealand

8

11

9

28

8

Wales

8

10

12

30

9

Jamaica

8

3

5

16

10

Malaysia

8

3

3

14

11

South Africa

7

10

10

27

12

Kenya

3

4

3

10

13

Northern Ireland

2

4

9

15

14

Mauritius

1

2

1

4

T-15

Jersey

1

1

0

2

T-15

Samoa

1

1

0

2

T-15

Sri Lanka

1

0

2

18

Cameroon

1

0

2

3

19

Fiji

1

0

1

2

T-20

Bahamas

1

0

0

1

T-20

British Virgin Islands

1

0

0

1

T-20

Dominica

1

0

0

1

T-20

Grenada

1

0

0

1

24

Cyprus

0

5

4

9

25

Trinidad and Tobago

0

3

4

7

26

Uganda

0

2

1

3

27

Singapore

0

2

0

2

28

Namibia

0

1

2

3

29

Ghana

0

1

1

2

30

Barbados

0

1

0

1

T-31

Lesotho

0

0

2

2

T-31

Nauru

0

0

2

2

T-31

Zambia

0

0

2

2

T-34

Bermuda

0

0

1

1

T-34

Gambia

0

0

1

1

T-34

Isle of Man

0

0

1

1

T-34

Malta

0

0

1

1

T-34

Pakistan

0

0

1

1

T-34

Papua New Guinea

0

0

1

1

T-34

Rwanda

0

0

1

1

T-34

Tuvalu

0

0

1

1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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