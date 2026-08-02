Glasgow, Led by a seven-gold haul in boxing, India climbed to fourth place in the medal standings on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, here on Saturday.

India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

India have won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals for an overall tally of 39. Australia continue to top the standings with 150 medals .

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Following is the medal standings after India's campaign on Saturday:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

======================================

1

Australia

62

38

50

150

2

England

25

40

34

99

3

Canada

18

19

21

58

4

India

13

17

9

39

5

Scotland

12

8

17

37

6

Nigeria

10

6

5

21

7

New Zealand

8

11

9

28

8

Wales

8

10

12

30

9

Jamaica

8

3

5

16

10

Malaysia

8

3

3

14

11

South Africa

7

10

10

27

12

Kenya

3

4

3

10

13

Northern Ireland

2

4

9

15

14

Mauritius

1

2

1

4

T-15

Jersey

1

1

0

2

T-15

Samoa

1

1

0

2

T-15

Sri Lanka

1

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0

2

18

Cameroon

1

0

2

3

19

Fiji

1

0

1

2

T-20

Bahamas

1

0

0

1

T-20

British Virgin Islands

1

0

0

1

T-20

Dominica

1

0

0

1

T-20

Grenada

1

0

0

1

24

Cyprus

0

5

4

9

25

Trinidad and Tobago

0

3

4

7

26

Uganda

0

2

1

3

27

Singapore

0

2

0

2

28

Namibia

0

1

2

3

29

Ghana

0

1

1

2

30

Barbados

0

1

0

1

T-31

Lesotho

0

0

2

2

T-31

Nauru

0

0

2

2

T-31

Zambia

0

0

2

2

T-34

Bermuda

0

0

1

1

T-34

Gambia

0

0

1

1

T-34

Isle of Man

0

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0

1

1

T-34

Malta

0

0

1

1

T-34

Pakistan

0

0

1

1

T-34

Papua New Guinea

0

0

1

1

T-34

Rwanda

0

0

1

1

T-34

Tuvalu

0

0

1

1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.