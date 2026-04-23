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India lead medal tally as Prachi Gaikwad clinches 3P rifle gold

India lead medal tally as Prachi Gaikwad clinches 3P rifle gold

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Cairo, India's Prachi Gaikwad struck gold in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions, while Naraen Pranav chipped in with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle, as the country continued to dominate the medal standings at the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Thursday.

India lead medal tally as Prachi Gaikwad clinches 3P rifle gold

This was India's second gold of the competition, following Shiva Narwal's triumph in the men's 10m air pistol on the opening day, taking the country's overall tally to nine medals including four silvers and three bronzes.

Prachi fired 354.6 in the final to edge past Individual Neutral Athlete Darya Chuprys, who shot 354.4, while another AIN shooter, Elena Kretinina, claimed bronze with a score of 343.3.

Naraen, meanwhile, secured the bronze in his event with a final score of 229.5.

Prachi was the lone Indian to make the 3P final, qualifying sixth with a score of 578, and began the medal round in fifth place after the first 10 shots in the 'kneeling' position.

She surged to second after a strong 'prone' round, closing to within 0.6 points of leader Darya at that stage.

In the final, Divyanshu was the first to be eliminated in eighth place with his score reading 122.4 after 12 shots of the 24-shot final.

Abhinav and Naraen were in the fight for third place at that point with Uzbek Javohir Sokhibov and Cypriot Achilleas Sophocleous in first and second respectively.

Naraen then fired a 10.7 followed by a perfect 10.9, to challenge Sophocleous for silver as Abhinav faded away. Sokhibov seemed out of reach.

Abhinav had 0.6 to make up on Naraen going into the 20th shot, but a 9.9 put paid to his hopes, as Naraen clinched bronze, falling short of the Greek by 0.4 after the 22nd shot.

Sokhibov romped to gold finishing with 251.2, a whole point ahead of Sophocleous.

Meanwhile, Vanshika Chaudhary, Sejal Kamble and Kanak also made the junior women's 10m air pistol final, with scores of 579, 577 and 576, giving them the top three spots on the leaderboard.

The final is slated later in the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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