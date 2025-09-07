Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
India men's compound archery team wins first-ever gold at World Championships

PTI |
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 01:25 pm IST

The Indian men's compound archery team created history by winning its maiden gold medal at the World Championships, beating France in the final here on Sunday.

This was after the mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav signed off with a silver medal, going down 155-157 to the Netherlands in the final.

But 23-year-old Rishabh went one better soon after, teaming up with Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge to guide India to a thrilling 235-233 victory over France in the men's compound team title clash.

With the scores tied 176-176 after three sets, the Indian team, seeded second, held its nerve in the decisive round, shooting a superb 59 against France's 57 to seal a historic gold.

En route to the final, India had registered impressive wins over Australia, powerhouse USA, and Turkey.

News / Sports / Other Sports / India men's compound archery team wins first-ever gold at World Championships
