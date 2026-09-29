India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 12: Three archery semifinals, Lovlina and hockey take centre stage

India will enter Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday with medal possibilities scattered across the programme, but compound archery could provide the first major movement of the morning. Three Indian combinations have reached the semifinals, meaning the country could be involved in as many as three medal matches before noon.

Lovlina Boroghain will be in a semifinal match. (X Images)

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Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep will take on South Korea in the women’s compound team semifinal, before Chikitha joins Sahil Jadhav for the mixed-team semifinal against Thailand. The men’s combination of Sahil, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will later face South Korea, giving India another route towards the gold-medal contest.

Boxing will bring three more significant bouts, with Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain and Kapil Pokhariya having already secured medals by reaching the semifinals. Priya faces China’s Yang Chengyu in the women’s 60kg division, Lovlina meets Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova at 75kg, while Kapil takes on Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 90kg category.

Deep Dive What medal matches are India participating in during Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026? On Day 12, India is involved in three archery semifinals, with matches in women's compound team, mixed-team, and men's team categories. Why is the women's hockey semifinal against South Korea significant for India? The semifinal against South Korea is crucial for India's women's hockey team as it represents a chance to compete for a medal after a strong tournament performance. How are India's archers performing at the Asian Games 2026? Indian archers have shown promising performance, with several reaching semifinals, indicating strong medal prospects in archery at the Games.

India’s women’s hockey team will provide one of the biggest contests later in the day when it meets South Korea in the semifinal. Wrestling also begins its programme, while shooting, track cycling, squash, canoe slalom and sport climbing offer further opportunities for Indian athletes to either reach medal rounds or add directly to the tally.

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{{^usCountry}} Golf begins its four-day competition as well, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs leading the women’s challenge and Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar competing in the men’s event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Golf begins its four-day competition as well, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs leading the women’s challenge and Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar competing in the men’s event. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 11: Women's 4x400m team sprints to historic athletics GOLD; India’s medal count goes past 50

India schedule at Asian Games 2026, September 30

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Golf

3:55 AM: Men’s individual and team Round 1 — Veer Ahlawat

4:06 AM: Men’s individual and team Round 1 — Saptak Talwar

4:17 AM: Men’s individual and team Round 1 — Yuvraj Sandhu

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8:39 AM: Women’s individual and team Round 1 — Pranavi Urs

8:50 AM: Women’s individual and team Round 1 — Diksha Dagar

9:01 AM: Women’s individual and team Round 1 — Aditi Ashok

Esports

5:30 AM: League of Legends, Group B — India vs Hong Kong, China

8:00 AM: League of Legends, Group B — India vs South Korea

10:30 AM: League of Legends, Group B — India vs Chinese Taipei

Sepaktakraw

5:30 AM: Women’s quadrant, Group A — India vs Vietnam

6:30 AM: Men’s quadrant, Group A — India vs Laos

10:30 AM: Women’s quadrant, Group A — India vs Philippines

Archery

5:55 AM: Compound women’s team semifinal — Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South Korea

6:25 AM: Compound women’s team bronze-medal match — if India lose semifinal

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6:50 AM: Compound women’s team gold-medal match — if India win semifinal

7:55 AM: Compound mixed-team semifinal — Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav vs Thailand

8:50 AM: Compound mixed-team bronze-medal match — if India lose semifinal

9:15 AM: Compound mixed-team gold-medal match — if India win semifinal

10:55 AM: Compound men’s team semifinal — Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South Korea

11:25 AM: Compound men’s team bronze-medal match — if India lose semifinal

11:50 AM: Compound men’s team gold-medal match — if India win semifinal

Shooting

6:10 AM: Men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1 — Anish Bhanwala

6:30 AM: Trap mixed-team qualification — Kynan Chenai and Neeru

11:00 AM: Trap mixed-team final — if qualified

Squash

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6:30 AM: Women’s team quarterfinal — India vs Singapore

11:00 AM: Men’s team quarterfinal — India vs Kuwait

Track cycling

6:30 AM: Men’s sprint qualification — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

7:00 AM: Women’s keirin first round — Sarita Kumari

7:05 AM: Women’s keirin first round — Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka

7:10 AM onwards: Men’s sprint knockout rounds — subject to qualification

11:30 AM: Women’s keirin semifinals — subject to qualification

11:58 AM: Women’s team pursuit medal races — India, subject to qualification

12:37 PM: Women’s keirin medal final — subject to qualification

Canoe slalom

7:00 AM: Men’s kayak single semifinal — Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat

8:00 AM: Women’s canoe single semifinal — Rina Sen and Pallavi Jagtap

10:00 AM: Men’s kayak single final — subject to qualification

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10:36 AM: Women’s canoe single final — subject to qualification

Wrestling

7:23 AM: Women’s 68kg Round of 16 — Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum of North Korea

7:47 AM onwards: Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg — Sunil Kumar

2:50 PM onwards: Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts — subject to progression

3:50 PM onwards: Women’s 68kg medal bouts — subject to progression

Sailing

7:30 AM onwards: Mahi Verma in girls’ dinghy; Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis in men’s skiff; Vishnu Saravanan in men’s dinghy

7:35 AM onwards: Katya Ida Coelho in women’s windsurfing; Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in women’s skiff

Judo

7:30 AM onwards: Women’s -48kg preliminary rounds — Asmita Dey

Afternoon: Women’s -48kg medal contests — subject to progression

Tennis

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s singles third round — Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh

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6:30 AM onwards: Men’s doubles and mixed doubles elimination rounds — Indian players subject to progression

Boxing

9:30 AM onwards: Women’s 60kg semifinal — Priya Ghanghas vs Yang Chengyu of China

9:30 AM onwards: Women’s 75kg semifinal — Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s 90kg semifinal — Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan

Sport climbing

9:00 AM onwards: Men’s Speed 4 qualification — Deepu Mallesh

4:36 PM: Women’s Speed 4 quarterfinal — Joga Purty

4:49 PM onwards: Women’s Speed 4 semifinals — subject to qualification

4:58 PM: Women’s Speed 4 medal final — subject to qualification

Hockey

3:30 PM: Women’s semifinal — India vs South Korea