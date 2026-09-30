India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India vs Pakistan, not once but twice, make for an action-packed day

After picking up four gold medals on Day 12 of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, India look to have another great day on Thursday. Archery accounted for three gold medals and shooting accounted for one on Wednesday, and again, these two sports can make it another memorable day for the nation. After shining in the team events, archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru have raised fans' hopes for another golden outing in their individual events.

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru eyes another gold. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

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Let’s not forget that the Indian cricket team, under Shreyas Iyer, also plays its semifinal against Sri Lanka tomorrow. Their quarterfinal had washed out against Afghanistan on Monday, and they advanced to the semis on account of a better ranking. The Indian men’s hockey team is also in action, against Pakistan in the semifinal. There is another India-Pakistan encounter loading by the way, and it's in men's volleyball – a quarterfinal.

With 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze, India are currently 8th on the medal tally. Indian athletes are in action across archery, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, shooting, track cycling, volleyball, squash, wrestling, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, rugby sevens, cricket, hockey, sport climbing and tennis. Here is how Thursday’s schedule lined up for the Indians. The Day 13 proceedings start with archery at 5:30 am.

Archery

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{{^usCountry}} 5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through) {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What time does archery start on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 for India? Archery for India on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 starts at 5:30 am. How did India's archery teams perform on Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026? On Day 12, India won three gold medals in archery, with both the women's and mixed teams successfully defending their titles, and the men's team also securing gold. Why is the mixed team gold in archery significant for India at the Asian Games 2026? The mixed team gold is significant because it secures an early berth for India in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where compound archery will make its Olympic debut.

5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through)

Sepaktakraw

5:30 am onwards: India in men's quadrant Group A matches.

Taekwondo

5:30 am onwards: Roopa Bayor in women's individual poomsae semifinals, followed by gold medal contest (if she is through)

Shooting

6:10 am: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual qualification stage 2 and team final

Track Cycling

6:30 am: Harshveer Singh Sekhon in men's omnium scratch race 1/4, followed by medal races

Volleyball

6:30 am: India vs Pakistan in men's quarterfinal

Squash

7:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's team semifinals

Track Cycling

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7:00 am: Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina in women's sprint qualification, followed by medal races

Wrestling

7:22 am: Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar of Mongolia in men's Greco-roman 77kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through).

Sailing

7:30 am: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff race

Judo

7:30 am onwards: Yamini Mourya in women's 57kg quarterfinal bouts; Inunganbi Takhellambam in women's 70kg

Wrestling

7:32 am: Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan in women's wrestling 62kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through)

Canoe Slalom

7:36 am: Shikha Chaouhan in women's kayak single semifinal, followed by final (if she is through)

Wrestling

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7:55 am: Sumit in men's greco-roman 60kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)

8:19 am: Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan in men's greco-roman 97kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)

Rugby Sevens

8:50 pm: India vs Hong Kong followed by India vs China (at 3:50 pm) group games

Archery

9:47 am: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun in compound men's individual quarterfinal, followed by semifinal and final (if he is through)

Cricket

10:00 am: India vs Sri Lanka in men's semifinal

Golf

10:10 am: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and men's team Round 2

Shooting

12:00 pm: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual final (if he is through)

12:18 pm: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event)

Squash

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1:00 pm: India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals

Hockey

1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal

Sport Climbing

4:42 pm: Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races

Tennis

Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing of China in men's singles quarterfinals (To be decided)