India schedule at Asian Games Day 15: Cricket, hockey eye gold: archers and wrestlers chase medals as Asiad nears its end

The Asian Games 2026 have reached their closing. The penultimate day is upon us; however, India's medal prospects remain plentiful.

The Indian men's cricket team will take on Pakistan in the gold medal match. (BCCI X)

Two team events offer India the greatest gold-medal prospects of the day. The Indian men’s cricket team will take on their arch-rival Pakistan in the gold medal match to be staged at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin at 10 AM IST. At 3:30 PM IST, India’s men’s hockey team will play Malaysia in the gold medal match with an eye on history. India have never won gold in hockey in both the men’s and women’s categories before in the Asian Games. The women’s team has completed their half of the deal by winning their final against China and securing a gold after 44 years; now it is up to the men’s team to keep their part of the deal.

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There are medal possibilities elsewhere, too. Indian golfers enter their fourth and final round, while three recurve archers will begin their day in the quarterfinal stage. Wrestling will also offer its share of chances, with Deepak Punia, Antim, Manisha, and Aman in action. Taekwondo, rugby sevens and volleyball complete a schedule that combines medal opportunities with several medal knockout clashes.

Deep Dive What time does the India vs Pakistan gold medal cricket match start at the Asian Games? The India vs Pakistan gold medal cricket match is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST. Why is the India vs Pakistan match at the Asian Games significant? This match is significant as it marks the first time India and Pakistan face each other in cricket at the Asian Games, adding historical importance to their longstanding rivalry. How has India's cricket team performed leading up to the gold medal match? India reached the gold medal match after a comprehensive 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-finals, showcasing a strong batting performance.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enters India-Pakistan pressure cooker that shaped Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli into legends

India’s complete schedule for October 3

All timings are in IST.

Golf

2:40 AM: Women’s individual stroke play, Round 4 – Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs

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4:45 AM: Men’s individual stroke play, Round 4 – Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu

4:45 AM: Men’s team, Round 4 – India

Archery

5:30 AM: Recurve women’s individual quarterfinal – Kumkum Anil Mohod vs Kang Chaeyoung of South Korea

9:30 AM: Recurve men’s individual quarterfinal – Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Amirkhon Sadikov of Uzbekistan

10:15 AM: Recurve men’s individual quarterfinal – Neeraj Chauhan vs Lam Dorji of Bhutan

Semifinals and medal matches: Subject to qualification

Taekwondo

5:42 AM: Women’s -57kg round of 16 – Kashish Malik vs Kim Yujin of South Korea

6:30 AM: Women’s +67kg round of 16 – Jyoti Yadav vs Kannaluck Chuenchooklin of Thailand

Further rounds: Subject to qualification

Rugby Sevens

6:20 AM: Women’s 5th-8th place classification – India vs Singapore

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Wrestling

7:23 AM: Men’s freestyle 74kg round of 16 – Sagar Jaglan vs Tulga Tumur-Ochir of Mongolia

7:25 AM: Men’s freestyle 97kg round of 16 – Deepak Punia vs Zhou Junpeng of China

7:53 AM: Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16 – Manisha vs Kwon Youngjin of South Korea

8:08 AM: Women’s freestyle 53kg – Antim vs Shugyla Omirbek of Kazakhstan

8:29 AM: Men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16 – Aman

Further rounds, repechage and medal bouts: Subject to qualification

Volleyball

9:30 AM: Men’s 5th-6th place classification – India vs Thailand

Cricket

10:00 AM: Men’s gold medal match – India vs Pakistan

Hockey

3:30 PM: Men’s gold medal match – India vs Malaysia