India seeks review of Panghal's loss in Asian Championships; jury rejects it

Earlier in the tournament, Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) had lost her final spot in the Asian Championships after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman successfully challenged the narrow victory that the two-time youth world champion had clinched in the last-four stage.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Amit Panghal.(BFI)

India's protest against defending champion Amit Panghal's 2-3 loss in the 52kg category finals of the Asian Boxing Championships was rejected by the jury here on Monday.

Panghal lost 2-3 to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov."The Boxing Federation of India tweeted that it is contesting the second round being awarded India has contested the R2 decision of the split verdict 2-3 and surprise loss of @Boxerpanghal in the finals of ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Dubai against reigning World & @Olympics champion S Zoirov," the BFI tweeted.

The federation later updated the tweet to say that the "protest lodged by Indian Team had not been accepted by the Jury Commission."

The bout review system was introduced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in 2019.The team manager or the head coach of the losing boxer gets 15 minutes after the decision is announced to submit their protest and complete the paperwork for it in the next 30 minutes.

Decisions with scores 5-0 or 4-1 are not reviewable under this system.

Each team is allowed up to two failed reviews."If the Technical Delegate determines, after consulting the Bout Review Jury, that the protest should be allowed to proceed, the bout will be reviewed by the Jury – the Observer, the Referee Evaluator and the Judge Evaluator," the AIBA had said.

In case of a protest claiming that an AIBA technical rule was violated by the referee, the aggrieved team has to specify the breach, the round in which it allegedly took place, and how it affected the final result.

The jury's decision must be unanimous and will be final.

