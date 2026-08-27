New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India must expand its base and participate in more sporting disciplines to enhance its medal prospects at the Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the youth at the 'Khelo India Dialogue' on Thursday. (DPR PMO)

Modi was speaking to participants at the Khelo India Samvaad via video conference, addressing youth and athletes who connected from over 5,000 institutes across the country as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Other countries are winning medals in sports where India does not even participate; we must master these sports as well which is important to increase our medal tally,” said PM Modi

“The bitter truth is that we don’t even compete in half the sporting disciplines at the Olympics, which means that we are not competing for a big part of the medal tally, and it has been happening for decades. In the 2012 Olympics, India participated in just 13 sports and did not compete in more than 20 events. Other countries win medals in these sports and we don’t even take part.

“To increase our medal tally we have to participate in sports such as surfing, sport climbing etc. We have such a huge coastline and mountainous region that such sports should come naturally to us. Whether it is watersports or winter sports, we have the demography and the geography but we are not seen in such sports globally. So we have to find opportunities in districts where we can develop an ecosystem for such sports,” Modi said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “When we speak about preparation for the 2036 Olympics preparation our focus should be that we should prepare athletes who in 2036 can compete in different sports qualify and compete. I announced from the Red Fort (August 15) that we will have a talent hunt programme for ages 5-15 to introduce them to different sports.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When we speak about preparation for the 2036 Olympics preparation our focus should be that we should prepare athletes who in 2036 can compete in different sports qualify and compete. I announced from the Red Fort (August 15) that we will have a talent hunt programme for ages 5-15 to introduce them to different sports.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Modi said sports is not just about winning medals but its purpose is also nation-building. “When I talk about sports, it isn’t just about winning medals, it is a campaign to integrate India’s sports power and youth energy to build a Viksit Bharat. I have always said, ‘Those who play will blossom.’

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, welcomed the Prime Minister virtually from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, and said, “The country has, for the first time, seen sports not merely as an activity but as a national priority.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Your personal connect with athletes is the biggest strength of your sports vision. You have celebrated champions’ victories, you have always encouraged them.”