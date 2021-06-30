Indian Olympic Association seeks clarity on squad’s travel from Tokyo Games body

With the Tokyo Olympics qualifying cycle having ended on June 29, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said the contingent will be announced by July 5. He said no last minute request for adding support staff would be entertained.

He said IOA has sought clarification from the Games organising committee on the contingent’s travel protocol as athletes can reach Tokyo only five days before their event. Batra said it will be a logistical nightmare if they have to send athletes in batches.

“They have said five days… Now shooting starts on 24th and some shooters are participating on 24th, some on 26th, and so on. We have asked them if we want the five-day gap to be maintained event-wise. If they want that for each event, it will become a logistical nightmare,” Batra said.

Tokyo Olympics will have strict regulations in terms of contingent numbers, including support staff and officials. Several Indian athletes have personal coaches and physios, and with restrictions imposed on the arrival date and ban on foreign spectators, it will be challenge to include everyone.

Also read | Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

“I want to make it very clear that there is a system in place and IOA cannot change anyone’s name. The federations (NSFs) decide on which coaches to send based on their quota of 33 % of qualified athletes. They send it to their international body and once they get a confirmation, we forward it to the Tokyo organising committee. We don’t have the authority to make any changes. No amount of pressure will work.

“I think the final list of athletes will arrive by tomorrow (Thursday). We have to send the complete list to IOC by July 5. We will announce the final list in a couple of days, once we get confirmation of all the places. We are expecting around 120-125 athletes.”

Asked if issues related to testing and quarantine have been sorted out, Batra said the process was still on.

“The number of tests (RT-PCR or rapid antigen) have been brought down to 7 days from 15 days. We however are still sorting out the quarantine issue. How do you manage those three days, whether you stay in the hotel or Games village—we still need some clarification on it.

Also read | Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Bans on booze, high-fives and autograph hunting for fans

“We wanted clarification on training and food in the Village during the quarantine period. They said they would get back but till today we haven’t received any clarification.”

All Covid countermeasures of the organising committee are being followed and athletes are being educated on the protocols, he said.

“We have appointed Covid liaison officers. Besides our deputy chef-de-mission, who is a doctor, there will be three more, one of whom again is a doctor. We have maintained all protocols. NSFs need to tell their athletes. All the information has been circulated; even we have confirmed, all the athletes are updated about the protocols. The 14-day programme we had to take for the qualified athletes before going has taken place. Those who have just qualified, their 14-days programme will start.”