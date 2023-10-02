Indian wake up to skating surprise, men's, women's teams win unexpected bronze in Asian Games 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Oct 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST

The roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best-ever performance at the Hangzhou Games.

India woke up to a pleasant surprise on Monday with two unexpected medals from roller skating at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best-ever performance at the Hangzhou Games.

Bronze medalists of India, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, left, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, center, and Heeral Sadhu pose on the podium during the awards ceremony of the women's Speed Skating 3000 meter Relay Race at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(AP)

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s.

The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men's team relay.

Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top-two spots.

Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.

