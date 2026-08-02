India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for August 2: Judokas look to give one final push, check full list of timings

The curtain finally comes down on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday, with India's final medal hopes resting on judo and track cycling as the nation looks to conclude a successful campaign on a positive note. The Indian athletes will make their last appearances of the Games at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das are set to represent the country in their respective cycling events. The quartet will aim to deliver strong performances as India signs off from the competition.

CWG 2026, India schedule, August 2: Here's the full list of events and timings (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

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Attention will also be focused on the judo arena, where Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will take to the mat with hopes of adding more medals to India's tally. The trio will look to build on the encouraging performances by the country's judokas throughout the Games.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin ace, wins silver at Commonwealth Games 2026; Yash Vir Singh takes home bronze

India have enjoyed an impressive campaign across multiple disciplines in Glasgow, with athletes producing several memorable performances and podium finishes. The boxing contingent made the entire country proud on Saturday, winning seven golds and three silver. With this performance, India also jumped to the fourth spot in the overall medal standings, only behind Australia, England and Canada.

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{{^usCountry}} As the Commonwealth Games reach their conclusion, the final day's action offers one last opportunity for the Indian contingent to enhance its medal count and cap off the tournament on a high. Here's India's full schedule for August 2, Sunday: Cycling and para-cycling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the Commonwealth Games reach their conclusion, the final day's action offers one last opportunity for the Indian contingent to enhance its medal count and cap off the tournament on a high. Here's India's full schedule for August 2, Sunday: Cycling and para-cycling {{/usCountry}}

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Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km Points Race First Round - 2:09 PM

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) - 3:51 PM

Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) - 8:40 PM

Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify) - 9:09 PM

Judo

Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16 - 2:30 PM

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Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16 - 2:40 PM

Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16 - 3 PM

If India's judokas win, they will advance to further rounds, which will take place throughout the evening, with the semifinals starting at 7:30 PM.

CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony - 1:30 AM