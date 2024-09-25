IOA president PT Usha issues notice to Chaubey over breach of constitution

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has served a notice to joint-secretary Kalyan Chaubey for issuing a letter of recognition to the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) without the approval of the IOA general body. File photograph of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey. (PTI)

“The grant of membership or affiliation to any sports federation is a matter strictly under the purview of the general body of the IOA. Neither the EC nor the acting CEO or the president or any other individual, has the authority to unilaterally accord recognition or affiliation to a sports body without the explicit approval of the general body.This fundamental process ensures that decisions of such importance are taken through collective deliberation, ensuring good governance and adherence to IOA’s guidelines and protocols,” Usha said in the letter a copy of which is with HT.

Usha said that before recommending any application for affiliation to the general body of the IOA, it is imperative the IOA is satisfied that any such federation is duly affiliated with both the world and Asian governing bodies of the sport. “No such discussions have been undertaken in any of the EC meetings and neither has it been recommended to the general body which risks putting the IOA in great legal and reputational jeopardy.”

Usha produced an order of justice (retd) L Nageswara Rao, dated 20.11.2022 whereby he revoked his earlier order and denied TFI the right to participate in the IOA elections for want of recognition from the world governing body of Taekwondo. She said that Chaubey has “concealed the subsequent order of the Supreme Court of India appointed retired judge Mr L Nageswara Rao.” Multiple taekwondo federations are in dispute over recognition.

Usha has asked Chaubey to explain his action within seven days on “why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for this breach of authority and violation of IOA constitution.”

The development comes a day before the crucial executive committee meeting of the IOA. EC members, including Chaubey, want a discussion on the need to report “conduct of the IOA president Usha to the Ethics Commission of IOA.” These members have questioned Usha’s election as IOA president citing provisions in the IOA constitution and accused the president of taking “unilateral decisions bypassing the EC and constant violations of the constitution.”