IOA urges IGU to adhere to principles of good governance, Olympic charter

New Delhi: Indian Golf Union (IGU), the governing body of sport in India, is at loggerheads with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) over the appointment of Returning Officer (RO) in the run-up to IGU elections, scheduled on December 15. Representative image. IGU elections are due on December 15. (Getty Images via AFP)

A day after IGU’s General Council announced the appointment of retired Sikkim High Court judge Permod Kohli as the RO in place of Justice (retd) OP Garg of Allahabad High Court, IOA shot a letter each to Kohli and the IGU, directing the federation to conduct the election under the supervision of Justice Garg.

Justice Garg was named RO when IGU announced its polls last month. Trouble began when he suspended five army-controlled State Golf Associations (SGAs) – Himachal Pradesh Proam Golf Association, Arunachal Pradesh Golf Association, Madhya Pradesh Golf Association, Nagaland Golf Association and Sikkim State Golf Association – on November 25 for not producing the requisite documents, only to reverse his order within 24 hours.

Three days later, IGU announced an indefinite postponement of the elections due to the ‘resignation’ of Justice Garg. It has, however, been learned that Justice Garg had not resigned.

“As late as 30th November 2024, Mr Justice (Retd.) OP Garg has made it amply clear that he continues to be the Returning Officer of the ongoing election process. As you would agree, there is no reason why IGU would appoint separate Returning Officers for the same election process,” IOA president PT Usha said in her letter to Justice Kohli, who is also the chairperson of IOA’s Arbitration Commission.

“In addition to the above, it is also important to bring to your notice that being the Chairperson of the permanent standing committee (Arbitration Commission) of the Indian Olympic Association, accepting an appointment as the Returning Officer of IGU may not be in order,” Usha added.

Urging the IGU to follow the principles of good governance and the IOC Charter, Usha wrote, “I have also taken note of various emails and letters which have expressed their concern over the appointment of the 2nd RO by the erstwhile President, IGU. We do not want a situation that due to these unfortunate events an Ad-Hoc Committee would have to be appointed by the IOA to take over the affairs of the IGU.”

As per the election schedule, the final list of nominations ought to be prepared by December 5 and the final list of contestants, post scrutiny and withdrawals, has to be readied by December 10. The polls will be held on December 15.