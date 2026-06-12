Ireland-Israel football fixture to be played at neutral venue

The Republic of Ireland's Nations League fixture with Israel on October 4 will be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue overseas, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced on Friday.

Israel played their World Cup qualifiers in Hungary and are set to use a neutral venue.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The FAI said that European football governing body UEFA had approved its request to hold the fixture abroad.

Several pro-Palestinian Irish politicians and football figures have urged the federation to withdraw from the ties -- there is also an away game in September -- over Israel's conduct during the war in Gaza.

Last month, home fans disrupted Ireland's friendly with World Cup participants Qatar in Dublin by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against the games with Israel.

That demonstration led to renewed concerns about whether a game against Israel at Dublin's Aviva Stadium could go ahead safely.

"Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium," the FAI said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The FAI statement also said that it is "deeply conscious of the suffering and devastation being endured by civilians in Gaza." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FAI statement also said that it is "deeply conscious of the suffering and devastation being endured by civilians in Gaza." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The FAI passed a motion in November requesting that UEFA immediately suspend Israel from international competition, but received no support from European football chiefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FAI passed a motion in November requesting that UEFA immediately suspend Israel from international competition, but received no support from European football chiefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Irish football bosses have since maintained that they have little choice but to play the games or risk forfeiting them and incurring other disciplinary measures "including potential disqualification from the competition". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irish football bosses have since maintained that they have little choice but to play the games or risk forfeiting them and incurring other disciplinary measures "including potential disqualification from the competition". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FAI said that forfeiting six points from their two matches against Israel could lead to relegation to League C in the Nations League and so weaken the national side's ability to qualify for Euro 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FAI said that forfeiting six points from their two matches against Israel could lead to relegation to League C in the Nations League and so weaken the national side's ability to qualify for Euro 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turning to other potential impacts of a boycott, the FAI said: "Beyond the sporting implications, there would be broader consequences for Irish football, such as reduced capacity to support clubs and leagues through critical services such as safeguarding, educational programmes, and player development opportunities." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turning to other potential impacts of a boycott, the FAI said: "Beyond the sporting implications, there would be broader consequences for Irish football, such as reduced capacity to support clubs and leagues through critical services such as safeguarding, educational programmes, and player development opportunities." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Israel played their World Cup qualifiers in Hungary and are set to use a neutral venue for their Nations League match against Ireland on September 27.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON