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Ireland-Israel football fixture to be played at neutral venue

The FAI said that European football governing body UEFA had approved its request to hold the fixture abroad.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 11:03 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The Republic of Ireland's Nations League fixture with Israel on October 4 will be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue overseas, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced on Friday.

Israel played their World Cup qualifiers in Hungary and are set to use a neutral venue.(AP)

The FAI said that European football governing body UEFA had approved its request to hold the fixture abroad.

Several pro-Palestinian Irish politicians and football figures have urged the federation to withdraw from the ties -- there is also an away game in September -- over Israel's conduct during the war in Gaza.

Last month, home fans disrupted Ireland's friendly with World Cup participants Qatar in Dublin by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against the games with Israel.

That demonstration led to renewed concerns about whether a game against Israel at Dublin's Aviva Stadium could go ahead safely.

"Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium," the FAI said.

Israel played their World Cup qualifiers in Hungary and are set to use a neutral venue for their Nations League match against Ireland on September 27.

 
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