Islam Makhachev reveals his ‘choice rival’ for UFC's lightweight title defense

Ever since Islam Makhachev triumphed over Alexander Volkanovski in a close fight in UFC 284, fans are excited about his next fight. Although both fighters had demanded a rematch after the high-voltage encounter, a fresh bout is unlikely to take place so soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lightweight champion Makhachev will be defending his title again in a bout with some star UFC fighter, very soon. There are speculations that his next opponent might be the winner of upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush fight, which takes place at UFC 288 on May 6.

ALSO READ| Justin Fields reacts to acquisition of DJ Moore by Chicago Bears

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Makhachev picked Beneil as his choice opponent. He argued that he had defeated Oliveira to become champion, so wanted a new challenge now.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I hope Beneil wins because I already beat Oliveira and I need some new challenge,” said Makhachev.

“Dariush is going to be a good fight because this guy has good skills, striking skills, wrestling skills, and grappling skills. That’s right, it’s going to be a good fight. But Oliveira, if he wants a rematch, if he shows a good performance, maybe he’s going to be next. I don’t know,” added Makhachev.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the upcoming lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev in UFC 286 on March 18, might also decide Makhachev's next opponent. The Russian MMA fighter also weighed in on the possibility of a bout against Conor McGregor. A fight between Michael Chandler and McGregor is likely to take place recently and it might pave the way for Makhachev vs McGregor fight.

“I’m not watching this because they’re both such smart guys,” said Makhachev said.

“Conor chose Chandler. Chandler lost on purpose because if he beat a couple of guys it was never going to happen, versus McGregor. Of course [I think he lost on purpose.] He fights like crazy, like he comes from the streets. That’s why they make the fight. [McGregor] does not deserve [a title shot] if he beats Chandler or some of the guys. But if UFC want, why not? Make some good money. Let’s go,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m just waiting for call. When the UFC calls me and when they put someone in front of me, I will be ready,” said Makhachev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON