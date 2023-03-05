Ja Morant takes time away from Grizzlies amid social media gun controversy

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has stepped away from the team, causing speculation as to why. The NBA is currently investigating a social media post which appears to show Morant holding a gun. The Grizzlies have confirmed Morant will miss at least two games, including matches against the LA Clippers and LA Lakers.

Morant has since apologised, admitting to "full responsibility for my actions" and stating he will take some time to work on his overall well-being. According to the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, players are prohibited from carrying firearms at team facilities and when travelling on league business.

The NBA has launched an investigation into the matter, and a statement from the league read, "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating." Morant has deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts since the incident.

In response to the controversy, Morant issued a statement in which he apologised for his actions and took "full responsibility" for his behaviour. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organisation for letting you down," Morant said. "I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Nike, who has a signature shoe line with Morant, released a statement in support of the player, saying, "We appreciate Ja's accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritisation of his well-being."

The incident comes in the wake of two other incidents involving Morant this summer, which resulted in police reports but no arrests. The first incident was a confrontation with a mall security guard in a parking lot, while the second involved a 17-year-old boy who alleged that Morant emerged from his house with a gun in his waistband and his hand on the weapon after a fight between the two during a pickup basketball game in the Grizzlies point guard's backyard. In response to the allegations, Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, issued a statement saying that "any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated."

Morant is known as one of the best guards in the NBA, making the All-Star team for the last two seasons and recently launching his first signature shoe with Nike.

The Grizzlies, who are currently vying for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, will be without Morant for at least the next two games with Clippers and Lakers.

The team also received more bad news on Saturday, with starting forward Dillon Brooks receiving his 16th technical foul of the season, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. Brandon Clarke is also out for the rest of the year with an Achilles tear suffered in Friday's loss.