Former Indian shooter Jaspal Rana passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night. Last week, he underwent a medical procedure after feeling ill on the flight back home from Munich. 49-year-old Rana’s passing has cast a pall of gloom over Indian sports, and ever since the terrible news broke out on early Friday morning, tributes have been pouring in for him. Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual gold Olympic medallist, has taken the lead in paying tribute to his former team-mate and one of the giants of Indian shooting.

Jaspal Rana played a huge role in Manu Bhaker winning two Olympic medals at Paris 2024.(PTI)

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“Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana’s passing. Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range. This is a huge loss for our sport. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and everyone whose life he touched,” Bindra wrote on X.

Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana’s passing.



Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range.



This is a huge loss for our… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 12, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Rana won many prestigious government awards: the Arjuna Award in 1994, the Padma Shri in 1997 and the Dhronacharya Award in 2020. He once dabbled in politics and even contested the Lok Sabha elections for the BJP. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rana’s contribution to Indian sports. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rana won many prestigious government awards: the Arjuna Award in 1994, the Padma Shri in 1997 and the Dhronacharya Award in 2020. He once dabbled in politics and even contested the Lok Sabha elections for the BJP. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rana’s contribution to Indian sports. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports.



He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2026

Rana touched all and sundry as a professional shooter as well as a coach. He played a huge role in Manu Bhaker winning two Olympic medals at Paris 2024. His untimely death has not only saddened the shooting fraternity but also the overall sports fraternity in India. Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also exalted the four-time Asian Games and nine-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. “A champion, a coach and an inspiration to many. Jaspal Rana’s impact on Indian shooting will be felt for generations. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Dhawan posted on X.

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India cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir also reacted to the tragic news. “Shri Jaspal Rana was a stalwart of Indian Sports. His passing has left a huge void. Om Shanti,” Gambhir wrote on X.

Vijender Singh, former boxer who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, was also one of the sports celebrities in India who were left devastated by the passing of Rana. “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Jaspal Rana ji. His extraordinary contributions to Indian shooting, both as a champion athlete and a mentor, inspired generations of sportspersons. Indian sport has lost a true legend. Respect Bhaisab,” he wrote on X.

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