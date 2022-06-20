Jehan Daruvala's inches closer to Formula 1 dream, Indian to test drive for McLaren at Silverstone

Jehan Daruvala, who currently races in Formula 2, will test drive for McLaren in a bid to pursue his Formula 1 aspirations. The test drive for the same will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Daruvala, has never drove a F1 car, and will experience the thrill for the first time at Silverstone. The 23-year-old, who hails from Mumbai, currently is associated with Red Bull Racing's junior programme and drives in the F2 circuit for Prema Racing.

Daruvala has so far had an impressive record in the F2 circuit and secured his fifth podium finish of the season in Baku, Azerbaijan last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 23-year-old made his debut in the Formula 2 racing circuit in 2020 and produced a much better show in the previous season. The 2021 edition saw Daruvala win two races - Sprint Race 2 at Monza and Sprint Race 1 at the Yas Marina Circuit. He had then secured five podium finishes, which saw him accumulate a total of 113 points, helping him finish seventh in the 2021 F2 drivers’ championship.

Daruvala had earlier stated that the current season will be a make-or-break one for him. In an interview with redbull.com, the 23-year-old had said: “The aim in 2022 is to win the F2 championship and then hopefully I get an opportunity in F1 in 2023. If not, then the goal will be to become a professional racing driver in a championship outside F1.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And now by securing a test drive with racing giants McLaren, the Indian has made a significant progress towards that direction.

If everything falls in place, Daruvala will be the third driver from India to make it to the F1 circuit. As of now only Narain Kartikeyan and Karun Chandhok have made it to the F1 circuit from the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail