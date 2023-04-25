Joel Embiid's injury reports raise concern for Philadelphia 76ers playoff plans with second round ahead

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll after winning their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, but they might be facing a major hurdle as they prepare for the second round. Star center Joel Embiid is dealing with a sprained LCL in his right knee, according to reports from ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center.(Getty Images via AFP)

Embiid missed the team's series-clinching victory over the Nets on Saturday, but there is still hope that he may return to the court early in the next round. Reports indicate that Embiid will be re-evaluated in the middle of the week, and the Sixers are confident that he will be able to play in the beginning of the second round.

The Sixers are currently awaiting the winner of the Boston-Atlanta series, which Boston currently leads 3-1 with Game 5 set for Tuesday night. While they wait to learn their opponent, the Sixers are focused on getting Embiid healthy and ready to play. According to reports, Embiid will likely wear a knee brace when he returns to the court.

Despite Embiid's injury, the Sixers remain confident in their ability to compete. Embiid played a major role in their success against the Nets, averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in the three games he played. He also led the NBA in scoring during the regular season, averaging 33.1 points per game.

The Sixers will certainly miss Embiid if he is unable to play in the second round, but they have a talented roster that can step up in his absence. With or without Embiid, the Sixers are ready to compete and continue their push for an NBA championship.

