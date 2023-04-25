NBA playoffs 2023 matches tonight, brace for 3 potential closeouts

NBA Playoffs 2023 continue with the Tuesday night games, which include three potential closeout games. But before diving into the details of tonight's matchups, let's take a moment to appreciate two standout players who made the Monday night games remarkable. LeBron James, the 38-year-old superstar, showed his skills by turning in his first 20-20 game in the playoffs, leading the Lakers to an overtime victory over the Grizzlies. On the other hand, Jimmy Butler's 56-point game helped the Miami Heat secure their series with the Bucks. NBA 2023 playoff matches tonight (25 April, Tuesday)

Moving on to Tuesday night's games, three teams are up 3-1, and they will look to close out their respective series. The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks, who'll be without the suspended Dejounte Murray. Boston leads the series 3-1 and aims to secure a ticket to the second round.

The Denver Nuggets will try to complete a gentleman's sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves when they host Game 5. The Suns will look to eliminate the Clippers in their Game 5, who will be without Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers are the only team that has already advanced to the second round, completing a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. They await the winner of the Boston-Atlanta series.

Tuesday night's schedule

Hawks at Celtics

The first game of the night features the Hawks visiting the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. The Celtics lead the series 3-1 and look to advance to the second round. The Hawks are coming off a Game 4 win and hope to keep their season alive.

Timberwolves at Nuggets

At 9 p.m., NBA TV will broadcast the game between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets. Denver leads the series 3-1 and is poised to close it out with a win at home.

Clippers at Suns

Finally, at 10 p.m. on TNT, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix leads the series 3-1 and aims to eliminate the Clippers without their star player, Kawhi Leonard.