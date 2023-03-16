Joel Embiid saves the day as 76ers top Cavaliers 118-109 in nail-biter

The Philadelphia 76ers secured their sixth consecutive win after a thrilling game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game was evenly matched until the final minutes, when the Sixers' Joel Embiid scored 36 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. The Cavs were up 108-101 when Embiid made a jumper and was called for his sixth foul, which would have sent him to the bench.

However, Sixers coach Doc Rivers challenged the call, and after a replay review, the call was overturned, allowing Embiid to stay on the floor.

The Cavs were without center Jarrett Allen, who was sidelined due to a bruised eye. Despite their best efforts, they couldn't stop the versatile Embiid, who can play both outside and inside the perimeter. Embiid drew two fouls on the Cavs in the first 43 seconds, but the Cavs fought back with a huge lift from their bench to build a 60-55 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Sixers went on an 18-1 run, holding the Cavs without a field goal for more than six minutes. The Cavs tried various defensive schemes, including double and triple teams, to stop Embiid, but the All-Star center kept his cool, sinking all 10 attempts from the foul line.

The Cavs closed in on the Sixers in the final minutes, but Tyrese Maxey drained a 3-pointer and the 76ers made five straight free throws in the last 51 seconds to seal the victory.

The Sixers' Jalen McDaniel missed the game with a hip injury, and NBA dunk champion Mac McClung is yet to appear in a game for Philadelphia. The Cavs were without Ricky Rubio, who sat out his "bobblehead night" as the team continues to monitor his minutes following knee surgery.

The Sixers will face the Charlotte Hornets next, while the Cavs will host the Washington Wizards.