News / Sports / Others / Jyothi, Abhishek enter compound final, two gold matches and three archery medals confirmed for India

Jyothi, Abhishek enter compound final, two gold matches and three archery medals confirmed for India

PTI |
Oct 03, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Jyothi Surekha Vennam's experience helped her advance to the women's compound final. Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale ensured a bronze in men's section.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam used all her experience to prevail over her teammate Aditi Swami to advance to the women's compound individual final at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. Leading by one-point after four ends, 17-year-old Aditi, the reigning senior world champion, misfired an arrow into the seven-point ring in the final round to gift a 149-146 win to her 'idol' Jyothi.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam prevailed over teammate Aditi Swami.(Screengrab)
Jyothi Surekha Vennam prevailed over teammate Aditi Swami.(Screengrab)

It was a big relief for the 27-year-old Jyothi who had lost to Aditi at the same event of the World Championships in August in Berlin. Both of them shot 60 out of 60 in their first six arrows, before Jyothi slipped a bit in the third end by dropping a point. Aditi kept shooting in the 10-ring at ease before the slip-up in the final end cost her the match. Aditi will now fight for the bronze medal, while Jyothi will look for that elusive gold in her third Asian Games appearance. The multiple World Cup gold medallist Jyothi has never won a gold medal at the continental showpiece. She has one silver (2018) and a bronze (2014), both coming in the team events.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the men's compound individual section, India also assured themselves at least a bronze medal after Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale entered the last-four stage. Overall, the Indian archers are in medal hunt in nine events, including three in individual sections. Former 2014 silver medallist Verma overcame a late challenge from Tyutyun and won an intense shoot-off to make the semifinal. Leading 60-57 after two ends, Verma slipped as his Kazakh rival Andrey Tyutyun bounced back to level 147-147 and forced a shoot-off.

Both archers shot a 10, but the Indian was adjudged the winner - 147-147 (10*-10) - with his arrow closer to the centre. Current world champion Deotale, on the other hand, shot an incredible 150 out of 150 to breeze past Akbarali Karbayev of Kazakhstan. The duo found themselves at the opposite end and head for a possible final clash, should they get past their respective semifinal hurdles. Fourth seed Verma will take on South Korean top seed Joe Jaehoon later in the day. Third-seeded Deotale will face seventh seeded Yang Jaewon of South Korea.

Earlier, fourth seeded Aditi dropped just one point from 15 arrows to eliminate Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of Phillipines 149-146 in the quarterfinals. Seasoned Jyothi on the other hand ousted ninth seed Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in her last-eight round match. Aditi, who considers the seasoned Jyothi as her idol, had beaten the latter 145-149 in the semifinal en route to becoming senior world champion at Berlin in August this year.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out