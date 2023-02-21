LA Lakers rumoured to eye All-Star guard Fred VanVleet in free agency

Los Angeles Lakers fans are already looking ahead to the next NBA off-season, and rumours are swirling that the team has a chance to sign All-Star guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet, who currently plays for the Toronto Raptors, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the off-season, and it seems the Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sports Illustrated's Chloe Clark, the Lakers could be a potential landing spot for VanVleet since he recently signed with Klutch Sports, which also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. VanVleet reportedly turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension from the Raptors and parted ways with his previous agency last month.

While the Lakers are rumoured to be interested in VanVleet, they will likely face stiff competition for his services. The Raptors could still look to bring him back, and other teams like the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic have also been linked to him.

VanVleet still has the option of signing an extension with the Raptors until the end of the season. However, he could potentially earn more money in free agency. The Lakers might also wait and see how their current roster performs before making any major moves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One player the Lakers could consider bringing back is D'Angelo Russell, who was recently acquired in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers traded for Russell with an extension in mind, and while Kyrie Irving could also be a target, he's more likely to remain with the Dallas Mavericks.

Also read | LeBron determined to keep Lakers from missing playoffs despite injury

"I think it's more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas just because of what they invested in him and his chance to get the kind of contract he wants is going to be with," Wojnarowski said. "But I do think they traded for Russell with the idea they'll go forward with him on a new deal. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON