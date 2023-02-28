League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Week 6 standings: T1 qualify for playoff

T1 has qualified to the playoffs of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split having topped the POG standings after six weeks of play. It has been a fantastic week as the regular season slowly draws to a close. In the season, T1 has won 11 matches and lost just one.

Meanwhile, HLE has gained a winning momentum after a shocking start to their campaign in the early parts of the season. They are placed at the fourth position currently with eight wins and four losses.

The second and third positions in the POG standings are currently occupied by Gen.G (9-3) and Dplus KIA(8-4). Gen. G's great performance ahs removed all doubts that fans had on the team regarding the inexperienced botlane. On the other hand, Dplus KIA look strong, but it does not look like a roster that can challenge for the title.

HLE have done a turnaround with Viper and Zeka performing well. Earlier, Clid was struggling but now has now started delivering in the competiton. Fifth placed Liiv Sandbox have also been doing well with eight wins and four losses. But the story for teams like KT Rolster and DRX is very different as they are lagging behind. While KT are the sixth position with seven wins and five losses, DRX are languishing at the ninth position with only two wins and ten losses.

DRX's performance is shocking given that they won the Worlds 2022 but are in dire straits now due to lack of quality players.

