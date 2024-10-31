LeBron James gets emotional after watching son Bronny ‘score his first NBA points’

Despite it being a homecoming for LeBron James and his son Bronny, Los Angeles Lakers crumbled to a 110-134 defeat vs Cleveland Cavaliers in a NBA match. The match saw the younger James get his first NBA basket for Los Angeles. But it wasn't enough as Evan Mobley got 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 24 and seven assists as the Cavaliers improved to 5-0. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, left, and forward LeBron James, right, watch from the bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.(AP)

Cleveland are currently going through their best start since the 2016-17 season, when LeBron was wearing the no. 23 jersey for them.

It was the second game featuring a father-son duo, as LeBron checked out in the fourth quarter and sat back to enjoy watching his son receive love from the Cleveland crowd. The Cavaliers fans also chanted, "We want Bronny!"

Bronny registered two assists and then also got his first basket as a pro on a 14-foot shot from the left corner with around two minutes left, and he received a standing ovation.

"It was insane. Much more than I anticipated. The chants really got me. I was straight faced, but I felt it and it felt pretty good," he said.

Meanwhile, LeBron said, "To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena, where he grew up not too far away from here, that's an unbelievable moment. Unbelievable moment for him, and for our family it's just pretty cool to be a part of it."

Last week, LeBron and his 20-year-old son became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game. Los Angeles have also been criticised for drafting Bronny, who was taken in the second round after playing one year at USC.

Cavaliers first team coach Kenny Atkinson said, "It's a beautiful story. Two kids of my own, I can’t even imagine. I enjoy playing in the backyard with my son. To do it on an NBA court? Beautiful story. I love it. I think we should celebrate it."