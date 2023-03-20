Leon Edwards reacts to news of Colby Covington being his next opponent for welterweight title defense

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to retain Welterweight title in the main event of UFC 286 on Saturday. Edwards surpassed his opponent by 48-46, 48-46 and 47-47 at the end of five rounds. Leon Edwards (Getty Images)

After his terrific win, Edwards got to know that Colby Covington who is world No. 2 in welterweight category, would be his next opponent in times to come. Rocky reacted to the news and shared that he was not happy with Covington getting a chance to take him on.

“I don’t know how that makes sense. He [ Colby Covington] hasn’t fought for over a year and a half. Sat out, not injured, I just don’t get how he just slides in for the world title shot when there’s other guys in the division that’s been active, been fighting, didn’t sit out," said Edwards.

“Like I said, I’m the king now. I’ve earned my way. I feel I should decide who’s next,” he added.

Edwards would prefer to have his next bout against Jorge Masvidal with whom he shares a turbulent past. Rivalry between the two dates back to 2019 when both stars had picked up wins at a UFC card in London. During Masvidal’s post fight interview, Edwards had shouted something at him about setting up a potential fight between them.

Edwards' provocations had led to a backstage brawl between him and Masvidal, with security rushing to separate the fighters. Meanwhile, Masvidal is set to lock horns against Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event in April.

“If we go pay-per-view wise, I’d probably go if Masvidal beats Burns, that’s the fight to make. If you’re going pay-per-view wise but I just don’t see how Colby sits out for a year, not injured and then just slides in for a title shot when I had to win 12 fights to get there," said Edwards.

“When I was trying to get my title shot, they’re always saying who is he and I don’t know who he is and now I’m the king. Now he’s allowed to just jump the line and just jump straight in? Like I said, I’m the king now. I’ll decide who’s next,” he added.