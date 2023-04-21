LA Clippers' playoff fate hangs in balance as Kawhi Leonard's health remains a mystery

The Los Angeles Clippers have a nail-biting situation on their hands as they wait to hear if star player Kawhi Leonard will be fit to play in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Leonard was forced to miss Game 3 due to a knee injury sustained during Game 1, which worsened before the team's home game on Thursday.

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, in yellow, sits on the bench during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP)

Clippers coach Ty Lue acknowledged that the team's playoff fate depends on Leonard's health, and the star player's absence was undoubtedly felt in their 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 3. Lue expressed sympathy for Leonard, who has worked hard to maintain his physical condition, saying, "It's tough for him, for all the work that he puts in. I feel bad for him."

The Clippers are also dealing with the absence of injured forward Paul George, who is not expected to play in the series. The team's director of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, said that while George has been making progress in rehabbing a sprained right knee, his return is not imminent.

Despite the challenges, Clippers guard Russell Westbrook remained optimistic, stating that the team needs to rally around each other and "find ways to make something happen." The tight turnaround between games leaves the Clippers with little time to adjust their lineup if Leonard is unable to play.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, has been averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the first two games of the series. The Clippers will undoubtedly be hoping for his return to help them avoid a 3-1 series deficit.

(With inputs from Reuters)