Lovlina Borgohain back, wins Rd 1 at Istanbul boxing worlds

Returning to the ring after nine months, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain faced her old rival Chen Nien-Chin at the world boxing championships in Istanbul on Monday. Borgohain held on despite a strong challenge from the Chinese Taipei boxer to win by a 3-2 split verdict and move into the pre-quarter-finals of the 70kg division.

Borgohain had lost to Chen, the 2018 world champion, four times before she avenged her defeat on the most important day of her life in Tokyo with a stunning victory in the quarter-finals that secured an Olympic bronze. The Indian clearly carried that psychological edge as Chen maintained a good distance in the first round to stay out of Borgohain’s long range.

It was Borgohain who opened up with some straight punches but Chen soon was playing her rushing game, trying to weave in and score from close. It was a close first round that Borgohain won. There was more action in the second round and Chen came out aggressive even as Borgohain hit clean punches from a distance.

She made good use of body punches too when Chen tried to clinch. The bout was close and instructions from the Indian corner for Borgohain was to keep scoring in the third and decisive final round. She did exactly that, punching her way and defending well against Chen towards the end. The 24-year-old had a rousing start in her comeback tournament where she will be looking to change the colour of her medal. She had two bronze medals from the 2018 and 2019 world championships but after this victory she will be the favourite to go the distance.

This was India’s only fight on the opening day. On Tuesday, Nitu Ghanghas, who recently won gold at the Strandja Memorial, will fight Steluta Duta of Romania.

India have an impressive record at the women’s world championships, having won 36 medals, including nine gold, from 11 editions. It is the third highest tally, after Russia (60) and China (50). The last edition held in Russia in 2019 saw the Indian boxers clinch one silver and three bronze medals.

