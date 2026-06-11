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Lutkenhaus confirms emergence at Oslo Diamond League, Tebogo beats Gout Gout

Lutkenhaus confirms emergence at Oslo Diamond League, Tebogo beats Gout Gout

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 02:30 am IST
AFP |
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American 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus edged to a second Diamond League 800m win in Oslo on Wednesday, while Letsile Tebogo stormed to victory in a 200m field which included Australian sensation Gout Gout.

Lutkenhaus confirms emergence at Oslo Diamond League, Tebogo beats Gout Gout

Lying in second place behind Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Lutkenhaus overtook the Kenyan 200 metres from the finish and appeared to be cruising to victory, but he failed to notice the 21-year-old closing in on him in the final metres, forcing him to dive across the line to secure the win.

Lutkenhaus won by a narrow margin in 1:42.08, a new personal best and the world's best performance of the year, just ahead of Wanyonyi .

"It was a very tough race and I had to dive for the line to be sure of the win," Lutkenhaus said.

"I knew was on my shoulder and I was willing the line to come towards me. To beat the Olympic champion is awesome and it means a lot. I have not seen the grazes yet from my dive but I think they will hurt in the shower later."

"This was my very first Diamond League and I thank God for this wonderful opportunity," Gout said.

"Tebogo is a great athlete, I've looked up to him for a long time and he deserved the win today.

"There's definitely a lot more room for me to improve but I have plenty of time on my side. There's always pressure on me but all I do is try my best and keep focusing...

"I love competing against the big boys and I'll be back for sure."

Tebogo had some words of advice for the budding talent.

"After the race, I wanted to talk to Gout Gout but he is so busy with all the media," Tebogo said.

"First and foremost, he should not get comfortable racing with the seniors. He still has a long way to go. He should by all means play with his age mates where he is a bit more comfortable because the more he runs, the more he pushes and the more injuries he is going to get."

The Oslo meeting was also marked by Olympic champion Julien Alfred's victory in the 100m in 10.76 seconds, though the wind was too strong for the performance to count as the world's fastest time of the year.

Local 400m hurdles star, Karsten Warholm, was beaten on home turf by his Brazilian rival Alison dos Santos, who won in 46.89 seconds.

vg-phy/nf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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