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Magnus Carlsen's frustration spills out after R Praggnanandhaa stuns him again: ‘It's just unbelievably stupid’

Magnus Carlsen felt he had defended well, but that he also missed the fact that his opponent's bishop would prove decisive later.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 07:52 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Magnus Carlsen was left fuming after losing to R Praggnanandhaa for the second time in the same tournament. The World No. 1 lost to the Indian GM in Round 8 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2026. Praggnanandhaa clinched victory in 50 moves with black pieces. He had earlier beaten the Norwegian in the third round with white pieces.

Magnus Carlsen once again lost t R Praggnanandhaa.(NorwayChess/Michal Walusza)

Praggnanandhaa takes on D Gukesh in his next game, and his opponent sits at the bottom of the standings. Praggnanandhaa has registered 12 points, two behind Wesley So (14), who leads the standings. Alireza Firouzja has 13 points and is also battling for the top spot.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen avenges painful D Gukesh defeat that sparked viral table slam moment: 'Got that monkey off my back'

‘It’s just unbelievably stupid’: Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen felt he had defended well, but missed the fact that his opponent's bishop would prove decisive later. After his defeat, he accepted that he missed out on that aspect.

Other than Praggnanandhaa facing Gukesh in Round 9, So takes on Carlsen, and Firouzja will face Vincent Keymer. A win for the Indian GM and setbacks for So and Firouzja could send Praggnanandhaa to the top of the table.

In the women's section, Divya Deshmukh is currently third with 10 points alongside Zhu Jiner. Bibisara Assaubayeva is on top with 15.5 points.

Pairings (Round 9):

Open: Vincent Keymer (GER, 10) vs Alireza Firouzja (FRA, 13); Wesley So (USA, 14) vs Magnus Carlsen (NOR, 9); R Praggnanandhaa (IND, 12) vs D Gukesh (IND, 8).

Women: Divya Deshmukh (IND, 10) vs Zhu Jiner (CHN, 10); Bibisara Assaubayeva (KAZ, 15.5) vs Anna Muzychuk (UKR, 10.5); Koneru Humpy (IND, 8) vs Ju Wenjun (CHN, 9).

 
magnus carlsen chess r praggnanandhaa
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Magnus Carlsen's frustration spills out after R Praggnanandhaa stuns him again: ‘It's just unbelievably stupid’
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