Malcolm Brodgon predicts All-NBA for Jaylen, Celtics' future hangs in balance

The Boston Celtics may have found their key player in Jaylen Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon is convinced of it. Brogdon's endorsement came after Brown had a remarkable performance, scoring 41 points against the San Antonio Spurs, leading his team to a 137-93 win. Brown's impressive run of form has led to suggestions that he could make one of the All-NBA teams, which would be significant for both the Celtics and Brown himself. If he were to achieve this, he would be eligible for a supermax extension worth approximately $290 million over five years.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at the TD Garden.(USA TODAY Sports)

Although Brown is not usually motivated by individual awards, the All-NBA award could be pivotal for his future, as it would help determine his value in the league. Therefore, Brown's decision to sign an extension with Boston this summer may be dependent on whether he earns this honor. However, competition for the All-NBA award is fierce, with Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard all in the running. Other players who could give Brown a run for his money are surging in form, such as Jaren Jackson Jr., who is a threat to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Despite the competition, Brown's recent form has caught the attention of voters. In a recent poll, Brown was the final forward elected to the third team, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum (first team), Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle (second team) and Lauri Markkanen (third team) on the ballot. However, Brown is eligible at both forward and guard positions, making it more difficult for him to secure a spot.

Brogdon's endorsement of Brown's potential All-NBA candidacy has come at an opportune time for the Celtics. If Brown misses out on the award, the Celtics would only be able to offer him a 120% raise in the first year of his extension. However, if Brown were to wait until free agency, he could potentially earn millions more.

It is crucial for the Celtics to secure Brown's future, as there is a risk that he could leave the team. Brown's recent non-committal comments about his future with the Celtics have caused concern among fans, and his performance in the All-NBA race could be decisive in determining his future in Boston.