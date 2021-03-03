Mary Kom appointed as chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee

Six-time world champion pugilist Mary Kom has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) champions and veterans committee.

"With great pleasure I inform you that you have been selected to serve as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veteran Committee following the mail vote by the board of directors of AIBA," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said in a letter to the 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist.

"I am confident with your vast knowledge and experience you will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee," he added.

The committee, formed in December last year, "consists of most respected worldwide boxing veterans and champions who have achieved significant results and who are ready to share their experience."

Mary Kom thanked AIBA president and said she will give her best at the position.

Taking to Twitter, Mary Kom wrote, "Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftments of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI."

Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftments of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jKOSrFHEcO — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) March 3, 2021

Mary Kom and Amit Panghal are part of 12 Indian boxers who would need just one win to secure a medal at the Boxam International Tournament in Spain after they drew themselves in the quarter-finals.

The draw for the event was unveiled on Tuesday and it would see six-time world champion Mary Kom clash against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino in the 51kg category of the tournament.