Mary Kom appointed as chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee
Six-time world champion pugilist Mary Kom has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) champions and veterans committee.
"With great pleasure I inform you that you have been selected to serve as the chairperson of the AIBA Champions and Veteran Committee following the mail vote by the board of directors of AIBA," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said in a letter to the 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist.
"I am confident with your vast knowledge and experience you will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee," he added.
The committee, formed in December last year, "consists of most respected worldwide boxing veterans and champions who have achieved significant results and who are ready to share their experience."
Mary Kom thanked AIBA president and said she will give her best at the position.
Taking to Twitter, Mary Kom wrote, "Thank you so much @Kremlev_U @AIBA_Boxing President and all boxing family for giving me the new assignment. I will give my best and put my voice for the upliftments of @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official @Media_SAI."
Mary Kom and Amit Panghal are part of 12 Indian boxers who would need just one win to secure a medal at the Boxam International Tournament in Spain after they drew themselves in the quarter-finals.
The draw for the event was unveiled on Tuesday and it would see six-time world champion Mary Kom clash against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino in the 51kg category of the tournament.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kaushik enters quarters of Spanish boxing tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freak injury forces Sonam to pull out of Rome event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manika, Sreeja advance into final round of singles qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh marks return to ring with fight scheduled in Goa Casino ship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves social media, to focus on Tokyo Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh Phogat resumes Tokyo Olympics re-build with title in Kiev meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox