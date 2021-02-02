Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'
Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom has credited Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) president Ajay Singh for the "remarkable performances" of the boxers from the country at the global stage in the recent years. Kom recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"Ajay Singh has stood by all the players, their needs and requirements. In my long stint in boxing, he probably is the only administrator who has wholeheartedly only thought good for Indian boxing and the boxers, right from the juniors to the elites. Support like that gets the best out of the players and you can see that from the remarkable performances boxers have produced in the last four years," Kom said in a statement on the sidelines of her training.
With consistent opportunities for boxers to excel in the sport in the last four years, including participation in the highest-ever 80 international tournaments and exposure trips, the Indian team has seen rising in the Top-10 in the world ranking and also ranked third in Asia.
Talking about never-seen-before exposure for boxers in the last four years, the Olympic bronze medallist further complimented Ajay Singh's leadership and the efforts he has put in while raising standards of Indian boxing with all possible facilities for the players.
"Earlier a top player like me also had to struggle in the red tapes of the federation but since BFI came into existence, Ajay Singh personally ensured best coaching and support staff and initiated year-long camps for players. And results of the efforts he put in are here for all of us to see. Today we have developed a strong bench strength with more than 4 to 5 world-class boxers in each weight category," she said.
"Today if Indian boxing is doing well globally, I feel it is because of the efforts that have been put to raise the standards of our players and our domestic facilities. I personally believe Ajay Singh has done a great job. And for India to be the best boxing nation in the world, he should continue as the President of the federation."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The goal is to achieve 2.33mark for Olympics qualification: Tejaswin Shankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No news on Hamilton but Mercedes set date for F1 car launch
- Hamilton, whose contract expired at the end of December, has yet to be confirmed by the team but the 36-year-old Briton has been busy training as usual in the United States.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports Ministry adds relaxation clause to Sports Code
- The Sports Code aims to bring transparency and good governance in federations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overall sports budget slashed, NSFs and SAI get more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?
- The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox