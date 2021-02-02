IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'
Mary Kom trains. (Mary Kom/Instagram)
Mary Kom trains. (Mary Kom/Instagram)
others

Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'

Kom recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom has credited Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) president Ajay Singh for the "remarkable performances" of the boxers from the country at the global stage in the recent years. Kom recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Ajay Singh has stood by all the players, their needs and requirements. In my long stint in boxing, he probably is the only administrator who has wholeheartedly only thought good for Indian boxing and the boxers, right from the juniors to the elites. Support like that gets the best out of the players and you can see that from the remarkable performances boxers have produced in the last four years," Kom said in a statement on the sidelines of her training.

With consistent opportunities for boxers to excel in the sport in the last four years, including participation in the highest-ever 80 international tournaments and exposure trips, the Indian team has seen rising in the Top-10 in the world ranking and also ranked third in Asia.

Talking about never-seen-before exposure for boxers in the last four years, the Olympic bronze medallist further complimented Ajay Singh's leadership and the efforts he has put in while raising standards of Indian boxing with all possible facilities for the players.

"Earlier a top player like me also had to struggle in the red tapes of the federation but since BFI came into existence, Ajay Singh personally ensured best coaching and support staff and initiated year-long camps for players. And results of the efforts he put in are here for all of us to see. Today we have developed a strong bench strength with more than 4 to 5 world-class boxers in each weight category," she said.

"Today if Indian boxing is doing well globally, I feel it is because of the efforts that have been put to raise the standards of our players and our domestic facilities. I personally believe Ajay Singh has done a great job. And for India to be the best boxing nation in the world, he should continue as the President of the federation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mary kom bfi boxing federation of india
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mary Kom trains. (Mary Kom/Instagram)
Mary Kom trains. (Mary Kom/Instagram)
others

Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Kom recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Tejaswin Shankar(HT Sports)
Photo of Tejaswin Shankar(HT Sports)
others

The goal is to achieve 2.33mark for Olympics qualification: Tejaswin Shankar

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Last week, the 22-year-old set a national record in heptathlon -- after learning to hold a pole a month ago -- at the DeLoss Dodds invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lewis Hamilton. (Getty Images)
Lewis Hamilton. (Getty Images)
others

No news on Hamilton but Mercedes set date for F1 car launch

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Hamilton, whose contract expired at the end of December, has yet to be confirmed by the team but the 36-year-old Briton has been busy training as usual in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiren Rijiju is the current Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. (Getty Images)
Kiren Rijiju is the current Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. (Getty Images)
others

Sports Ministry adds relaxation clause to Sports Code

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:30 PM IST
  • The Sports Code aims to bring transparency and good governance in federations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports Ministry logo(HT Archives)
Sports Ministry logo(HT Archives)
others

Overall sports budget slashed, NSFs and SAI get more

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been allocated R2,596.14 crore, down from R2,826.92 crore earmarked in the previous budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Ryszard Szurkowski(Twitter)
Photo of Ryszard Szurkowski(Twitter)
others

Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Iwona Arkuszewska-Szurkowska said her husband died at a hospital in Radom, central Poland. He had been battling cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
Kane catches Dolph Ziggler for a chokeslam during Royal Rumble 2021.(WWE)
others

Who won WWE Royal Rumble 2021?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • The surprises, twists, and returns during the 30-man Royal Rumble have mesmerised the fans over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP