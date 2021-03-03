Home / Sports / Others / Mary Kom enters semis of Spanish tourney; assured of medal
others

Mary Kom enters semis of Spanish tourney; assured of medal

The 37-year-old, who had not competed since her Tokyo qualification last year in Jordan, defeated Italian Giordana Sorrentino with a split verdict in the quarterfinal stage of the event.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:39 PM IST
MC Mary Kom: File photo(PTI)

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) was assured of a medal in her first competitive outing since qualifying for the Olympics last year when she entered the semifinal of the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who had not competed since her Tokyo qualification last year in Jordan, defeated Italian Giordana Sorrentino with a split verdict in the quarterfinal stage of the event.

Next up for her is American Virginia Fuchs as she builds up to her second Olympic appearance in Tokyo later this year.

It was a watchful start by the experienced Indian as she took her time to get a measure of her aggressive opponent.

Both the boxers preferred to counter-attack in the opening round, adopting a cautious approach for the most part.

The proceedings picked up pace in the second round but in the final three minutes, it was Mary Kom who launched into attacks, dropping her guard completely and using her right hooks to good effect.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WTT Contender Doha: Sharath off to a flying start; Sathiyan bows out

Manish Kaushik enters quarters of Spanish boxing tourney

Mary Kom appointed as chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee

Freak injury forces Sonam to pull out of Rome event

Earlier, in the men's draw, Olympic-bound Manish Kaushik (63kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a facile opening win.

The world championship bronze-medallist defeated Spaniard Ammari Raddouane 5-0 on Tuesday night to make the last eight, where he will be up against Kazakhstan's Sufiullin Zakir -- a two-time Asian silver-winner.

Kaushik, also a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist, is returning to the ring a year after qualifying for the Olympics in the Asian Qualifiers in Jordan. He was laid low by a knee injury.

A 14-member Indian contingent (eight men and six women), including nine Olympic qualified and other top boxers, is taking part at the 35th edition of the tournament. All 14 of these boxers have made the quarterfinals already.

Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan and Spain, are participating in the event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mary kom
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP