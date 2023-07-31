Michael Jordan’s iconic Mercedes car set to be auctioned for USD 23

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser pre-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan will be auctioned off soon. The official Twitter handle of social marketplace Whatnot announced on Monday that the iconic car will be up for grabs at this year's National Sports Collectors Convention for an unimaginable price of just $23. The price tag has been set as a tribute to the six-time NBA champion’s jersey number 23. “Don’t adjust your TVs folks, you heard it right…$23! Buckle-up, we’re headed to The National Sports Collectors Convention in the ultimate 1 of 1, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser previously owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan, and it can be yours for the low price of $23,” read the tweet.

NBA legend Michael Jordan looks on as he addresses a press conference(AFP)

The Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser is one of Michael Jordan’s noticeable cars. With dark grey leather seats inside, the car has an exterior metallic navy-blue appearance which almost looks black. The car reportedly appeared in an episode of the Netflix documentary series "The Last Dance." A report claimed that Jordan had owned the car from 1995 until 2003. The car was believed to be sold a couple of years back on eBay for an amount of $202,200. The transaction, however, did not take place as the buyer failed to secure adequate cash on time to complete the purchase.

Jordan’s love for automobiles is known to all. Jordan’s envious garage consists of some of the impressive rides including Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir (2010), Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster (2023), Chevrolet Corvette C4 (1984) and many more. The Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser is not the first piece of Jordan souvenir to be auctioned off. Sotheby's in New York had previously auctioned off a jersey worn by Jordan. The particular shirt was sold for a record $10.1 million. Jordan’s sneakers, which the six-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), had laced up during Chicago Bulls’ NBA championship run in 1998, were sold for $2.2 million (approximately ₹18 crores). The shoes were part of Air Jordan 13 sneakers.

Sharing the details of the record-breaking purchase, Sotheby’s posted a picture of the iconic shoes on Twitter. “Another historic day at Sotheby’s NewYork! Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance’ season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold,” read the post.

In 2021, Nike Air Ships, which Jordan had worn during the initial phase of his illustrious career, were sold for $1.47 million. It also marked a pair of sneakers being sold for more than $1 million for the very first time.

