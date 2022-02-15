Mirabai Chanu to shift to 55kg for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Indian woman weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 49kg, is likely to move up to 55kg at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

It will be a new challenge for Chanu, who has only competed in lower divisions, with a total lift of 202kg securing her silver in Tokyo. Her two medals in the Commonwealth Games, including gold at the 2018 Gold Coast edition, came in 48kg.

Chanu’s first test in the higher weight category will come at the CWG qualifying competition in Singapore from Feb 23. It will also be her first event since Tokyo.

“We are preparing her for 55kg for the qualifying event and will see where she stands,” chief national coach Vijay Sharma said. “We will take a final call for the Games after that competition. India have already qualified in 49kg, so she can compete there. But we want to maximise our chances for gold medals in CWG. For the Asian Games, she will compete in 49kg,” said Sharma.

Chanu, who has come out strong after a spate of back and shoulder problems, says she is prepared for the new challenge.

“I will have to work really hard. I’ll have to lift more because it will be competitive (in 55kg). I won’t increase my weight, I’ll keep it as 50kg-51kg, which is my natural weight," Chanu was quoted by PTI as saying.

Chanu had skipped the Tashkent world championships in December and Asian championships gold medallist Jhilli Dalabehera had moved up to 49kg from 45kg. The event doubled up as a Commonwealth Championships and Jhilli booked a CWG berth for India with silver. In 55kg, Nigerian Adijat Olarinoye won gold with a lift of 203kg and she will be Chanu’s main competitor.

Chanu is currently at the national camp in Patiala. “We are working on her technique in snatch. At this stage, you can’t change much, but we are trying to bring in some changes that can improve her performance,” Sharma said.

