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Missed chance for Gukesh; Divya defeats Humpy in Armageddon

Gukesh missed a win against Wesley So in Norway Chess, while Magnus Carlsen and Bibisara Assaubayeva lead their respective sections after seven rounds.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 10:47 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bengaluru: Gukesh missed an opportunity against leader Wesley So in their Round 7 classical encounter of Norway Chess in Oslo, letting the American GM off the hook after being close to winning. After their drawn classical game, the world champion took So down in the Armageddon. The 20-year-old though remains at the bottom of the standings at eight points, with fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa above him at nine points. Praggnanandhaa handed Alireza Firouzja his second classical defeat in a row while world No.1 Magnus Carlsen got the better of Vincent Keymer in the Armageddon.

Missed chance for Gukesh; Divya defeats Humpy in Armageddon

So, playing with Black pieces, gave up his e-pawn out of the opening and though he tried surprise moves like 12. Nb4, Gukesh was unfazed. Black was soon left with a broken pawn structure and an isolated pawn. The game turned progressively complicated and Gukesh employed his King as an active piece. Gukesh slipped up with him identifying 30. Nd5?! as a key mistake and So managed to wriggle out of trouble by finding a series of only moves.

Defending champion Carlsen, who has won the tournament seven times, is on nine points, 3.5 points behind leader So. “I’m trying to do something to get the games going for sure, but I’m probably going to need a lot of classical wins. It didn’t go my way today, but I’ll keep trying. At least we got a nice, fighting game,” he said.

After seven rounds, So and Bibisara lead the open and women’s standings by 2.5 points.

 
bengaluru
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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