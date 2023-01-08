MMA prodigy Victoria Lee passes away at 18

In a shocking news, rising MMA fighter Victoria Lee passed away at a young age of 18. The reason behind her demise is not known yet as the news was announced on social media by her sister Angela Lee, who also is a MMA fighter, on Sunday.

Angela confirmed the 18-year-old passed away a day after Christmas and wrote: “Our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away.

“She has gone too soon, and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

Victoria was signed by Singapore-based MMA promoter ONE Championship when she was 16. “The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time,” an official statement by the MMA promoter read.

Following her older siblings Christian and Angela, Victoria also looked to establish herself in the MMA circuit. She made her ONE Championship debut in 2021 and had a 3-0 record.

Devastated with the untimely demise of her sister, Angela further wrote: “We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us."

Victoria was scheduled to take on Zeba Bano at the upcoming ONE Championship show on January 13 in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, her sisters Christian and Anglea Lee had fought for the championships towards the last half of 2022. Christian went on to win the welterweight title but Angela endured a defeat against Xiong Jing Nan.

