Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Sports / Others / Mohammed Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, badminton pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag selected for Khel Ratna: Report

Mohammed Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, badminton pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag selected for Khel Ratna: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 13, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Mohammed Shami has reportedly been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award, after a special request from the BCCI.

After a successful ODI World Cup campaign, Mohammed Shami has been reportedly nominated for this year's Arjuna Award, according to PTI. PTI revealed in a report that according to their ministry sources, a special request has been made by BCCI to include the veteran cricketer as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour.

Mohammed Shami has been nominated for the Arjuna Award. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been nominated for the Khel Ratna.

Meanwhile, men's doubles badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been reportedly selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shami had a brilliant campaign at the 2023 World Cup, and was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches although India lost in the final to Australia. He was initially on the bench for the first four matches, but rose to the occasion when he got his chance, taking 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26.

Meanwhile, 16 other sports persons have been nominated for the Arjuna Award, which include the likes of Sushila Chanu, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. There are five nominations for the Dronacharya award.The five nominations are Ganesh Prabhakaran, Mahavir Saini, Lalit Kumar, RB Ramesh and Shivendra Singh. Meanwhile, there are three for the Dhyan Chand Lifetime award.

Here are the nominations-

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton).

Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and M Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis).

Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award: Kavita (kabaddi), Manjusha Kanwar (badminton) Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey).

Dronacharya Award: Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb), Mahavir Saini (para athletics), Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Shivendra Singh (hockey).

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
khel ratna arjuna award mohammed shami
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP