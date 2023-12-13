Mohammed Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, badminton pair Satwiksairaj-Chirag selected for Khel Ratna: Report

After a successful ODI World Cup campaign, Mohammed Shami has been reportedly nominated for this year's Arjuna Award, according to PTI. PTI revealed in a report that according to their ministry sources, a special request has been made by BCCI to include the veteran cricketer as originally he didn't feature in the list of the country's second-highest sporting honour.

Mohammed Shami has been nominated for the Arjuna Award. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been nominated for the Khel Ratna.

Meanwhile, men's doubles badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been reportedly selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Shami had a brilliant campaign at the 2023 World Cup, and was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches although India lost in the final to Australia. He was initially on the bench for the first four matches, but rose to the occasion when he got his chance, taking 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26.

Meanwhile, 16 other sports persons have been nominated for the Arjuna Award, which include the likes of Sushila Chanu, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. There are five nominations for the Dronacharya award.The five nominations are Ganesh Prabhakaran, Mahavir Saini, Lalit Kumar, RB Ramesh and Shivendra Singh. Meanwhile, there are three for the Dhyan Chand Lifetime award.

Here are the nominations-

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton).

Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and M Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis).

Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award: Kavita (kabaddi), Manjusha Kanwar (badminton) Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey).

Dronacharya Award: Ganesh Prabhakaran (mallakhamb), Mahavir Saini (para athletics), Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Shivendra Singh (hockey).

(With PTI inputs)

