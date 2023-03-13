Murphy III's career-high 41 points powers Pelicans' 3-point barrage over Blazers

Trey Murphy III had a night to remember, scoring a career-high 41 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Murphy was on fire from beyond the arc, sinking a career-high nine 3-pointers on 14 attempts as the Pelicans shot a scorching 19 of 40 from long range. CJ McCollum, who played for the Blazers last season, added 22 points and 11 assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP)

New Orleans dominated the game from start to finish, with 34 assists on 43 field goals. Josh Richardson scored 19 points, Herbert Jones Jr. added 16, and Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite missing their leading scorer Damian Lillard due to right calf soreness and Pelicans' second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram's absence due to a sprained ankle, the Blazers tried to keep up, but the Pelicans' hot shooting was too much to handle.

Anfernee Simons scored 17 points for Portland, while Shaedon Sharpe and Kevin Knox II added 14 points each. Cam Reddish had 11 points, and Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, and Trendon Watford each had 10 points.

The Pelicans took a 2-1 lead in the season series with the win, and the teams will face off again on March 27 in Portland.

